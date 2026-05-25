This Bella Hadid styling hack is perfect for India’s hot summer; take a look

After making headlines at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a series of dramatic looks, model Bella Hadid has now shifted into vacation mode. The entrepreneur was recently spotted relaxing on a yacht in St. Tropez wearing an archival printed 2001 Spring Prada piece styled as a strapless dress — except the look can easily be recreated at home using a simple skirt. The styling trick is becoming an easy summer hack for hot, humid weather, especially during the Indian summer season.

How to turn a skirt into a sleeveless dress for summer:

Use a lightweight maxi or midi skirt in cotton, jersey, or soft knit fabrics.

Pull the waistband up over the chest to wear it as a strapless tube dress. You can also use double-sided boy tape to keep it up.

Choose elastic-waist skirts so the fit stays secure and comfortable.

Add a belt at the waist if you want more structure or shape.

Pair it with flats, kolhapuris, or minimal sandals for an effortless summer look.

Layer simple jewellery or oversized sunglasses to make the outfit feel polished.

Bella Hadid

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