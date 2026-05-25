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This Bella Hadid styling hack is perfect for India’s hot summer; take a look
After serving at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid has entered full vacation mode, and her latest look comes with an easy DIY fashion hack
Published on: May 25, 2026 01:43 pm IST
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After making headlines at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a series of dramatic looks, model Bella Hadid has now shifted into vacation mode. The entrepreneur was recently spotted relaxing on a yacht in St. Tropez wearing an archival printed 2001 Spring Prada piece styled as a strapless dress — except the look can easily be recreated at home using a simple skirt. The styling trick is becoming an easy summer hack for hot, humid weather, especially during the Indian summer season.
How to turn a skirt into a sleeveless dress for summer:
- Use a lightweight maxi or midi skirt in cotton, jersey, or soft knit fabrics.
- Pull the waistband up over the chest to wear it as a strapless tube dress. You can also use double-sided boy tape to keep it up.
- Choose elastic-waist skirts so the fit stays secure and comfortable.
- Add a belt at the waist if you want more structure or shape.
- Pair it with flats, kolhapuris, or minimal sandals for an effortless summer look.
- Layer simple jewellery or oversized sunglasses to make the outfit feel polished.
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