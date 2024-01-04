close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Three quirky ways to reuse your lehenga

Three quirky ways to reuse your lehenga

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 04, 2024 04:51 PM IST

This wedding season, repurpose your old lehenga and give it a spin to make it look even more glamorous and stunning

Reusing your lehenga is akin to revisiting a classic masterpiece, but this time with a fresh perspective that enables you to rediscover its beauty. Just as we can uncover new layers of meaning in timeless films upon revisiting them, there are myriad ways to breathe new life into your lehenga and embrace sustainable style. Fashion designer Nitya Birla of Label Nitya Bajaj shares three ways to do so:

There are multiple ways to reuse a lehenga. Designer Nitya Birla shares some ideas
There are multiple ways to reuse a lehenga. Designer Nitya Birla shares some ideas

Ditch the Dupatta: Begin by reimagining the lehenga skirt, pairing it with a short, intricately embroidered jacket for a contemporary and elegant look. Alternatively, opt for the allure of draping a long sheer cape over the lehenga, adding an element of mystique and grace.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dupatta Transformation: Experiment with various draping styles for the dupatta, turning it into a versatile accessory. From the classic shoulder drape to a one-shoulder cape or elegantly draping it over your head, let your dupatta cascade gracefully over your shoulders, adding a fresh and stylish dimension to your ensemble. We incorporated this in menswear too where we styled the models with Gota sheer dupattas with single button jackets.

Style Enhancements: Elevate your lehenga's appeal by adding embroidered patches, motifs, gota borders, or chic tassels. Our latest collection boasts opulent gold gota on blouses and shararas, while beaded tassels introduce a contemporary twist, allowing you to personalise your ensemble and make a unique fashion statement. We introduced hand embroidered beaded tassels, cut daana tassels at the bottom hemlines.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

