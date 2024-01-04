Three quirky ways to reuse your lehenga

Reusing your lehenga is akin to revisiting a classic masterpiece, but this time with a fresh perspective that enables you to rediscover its beauty. Just as we can uncover new layers of meaning in timeless films upon revisiting them, there are myriad ways to breathe new life into your lehenga and embrace sustainable style. Fashion designer Nitya Birla of Label Nitya Bajaj shares three ways to do so: There are multiple ways to reuse a lehenga. Designer Nitya Birla shares some ideas

Ditch the Dupatta: Begin by reimagining the lehenga skirt, pairing it with a short, intricately embroidered jacket for a contemporary and elegant look. Alternatively, opt for the allure of draping a long sheer cape over the lehenga, adding an element of mystique and grace.

Dupatta Transformation: Experiment with various draping styles for the dupatta, turning it into a versatile accessory. From the classic shoulder drape to a one-shoulder cape or elegantly draping it over your head, let your dupatta cascade gracefully over your shoulders, adding a fresh and stylish dimension to your ensemble. We incorporated this in menswear too where we styled the models with Gota sheer dupattas with single button jackets.

Style Enhancements: Elevate your lehenga's appeal by adding embroidered patches, motifs, gota borders, or chic tassels. Our latest collection boasts opulent gold gota on blouses and shararas, while beaded tassels introduce a contemporary twist, allowing you to personalise your ensemble and make a unique fashion statement. We introduced hand embroidered beaded tassels, cut daana tassels at the bottom hemlines.