Too hot for latex, so why is it trending?

In Mumbai, city known for its heat and humidity, pop icon Rihanna's high-gloss Mugler look from Miguel Castro Freitas Fall/Winter 2026 collection felt almost counterintuitive. The outfit, a flowing mock-neck top paired with a mermaid style skirt, leaned into latex's sculptural shine and high-impact finish. Visually, it delivered. Practically, it sparked a bigger question why is latex still making its way into summer wardrobes, despite being notorious for trapping heat, causing discomfort, and even triggering skin issues?

Not just RiRi, but other notable Indian celebs have also been spotted wearing latex at multiple outings this season. Actor Kriti Sanon recently wore an Atsuko Kudo latex look at a recent award show, while Nimrat Kaur and Shanaya Kapoor have also embraced the trend.

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka noted, "Most of these latex looks come from fall collections, and celebrities and stylists are sourcing what is available. Wearing latex in Mumbai or Delhi isn't climatically right. When it comes to celebrities, they are wearing it in settings where the temperatures are controlled. Fashion has no rules if you’re willing to compromise on comfort."

Globally, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is leaning into sculpted larex bodysuits, while singer Addison Rae experiments with bold colours. The look is striking and high-gloss, but it's still the same clingy, heat-trapping fabric underneath.

Why latex doesn't go with summer Nachiket Barve, fashion designer, says, "Latex is high impact and high fashion, but it's not breathable... In summer, especially in India, it can feel uncomfortable and may even cause skin irritation."

Vikram Seth, stylist, adds, "It traps hent, increases sweating, and can get uncomfortable very quickly in hot and humid weather. As a stylist, I always advise dressing for the climate and comfort.

Despite this, celebrities still pick latex. Explaining this, Manjari Mishra, personal stylist, shares, “With its high-shine, second-skin effect, it instantly grabs attention. In a time where standing out has become increasingly difficult, that kind of instant visual pull matters. It's something both celebrities and designers are naturally drawn to.”