Traditional parandis get a new-age makeover

Happy Lohri! Before you step out for that bonfire night, the ultimate festive "fit check" is all about the quintessential Punjabi braid, but with a 2026 glow-up. Shop Ziddi’s Gudda Guddi Parandi, priced ₹ 3,800, features colourful beads, pompoms and tiny toys (left), and designer Arpita Mehta’s campaign featured models with buns and mirror work hangings (right) (Photos: Instagram)

The classic parandi, a Lohri staple for generations, has been completely reimagined with pompoms, pearls, mirror work, and playful charms.

It’s a nostalgic nod to the past, now infused with color and personality for today’s dresser.

This trend grabbed major headlines just last week when actor Nupur Sanon wore a mirror-work parandi for her sangeet on January 9, joining the likes of Sonali Bendre, Janhvi Kapoor, and Genelia Deshmukh in placing this heritage accessory firmly on this year's fashion moodboard.

For stylist Bharat Luthra, the parandi is far more than a simple hair tie; it is a powerful symbol that sits at an intimate intersection of movement, memory, and meaning. He views the modern inclusion of tassels, shells, and mirrors not as a disruption of tradition, but as a vital conversation.

He says, “Traditionally, parandis represented a femininity that was lived and communal, often handmade and passed down through generations. ”

Luthra believes that today’s playful reinterpretations reflect a cultural shift where the younger generation doesn’t want tradition preserved in silence, but experienced with joy. When these elements are used thoughtfully, they don’t trivialize heritage, they humanize it, allowing tradition to breathe and evolve with contemporary self-expression.

This joyful evolution is exactly what makes the parandi a hit for Lohri and the wider wedding season. Hair and makeup artist Tejasvini Chander Kapoor notes that this Punjabi accessory has successfully crossed regional boundaries, becoming a favorite for non-Punjabi brides who want to add an editorial edge to their look.

“Whether it is paired with vibrant mehndi outfits or used to add a sense of fun to a simple braid, the parandi is being styled with a fresh, personal touch. By incorporating colourful hangings and gota patti, modern dressers are ensuring that while the accessory carries cultural weight, it never feels like a costume, but rather a soulful celebration of identity,” shares.