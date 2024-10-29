Tyla's lacy neon archival Gucci affair begs a deep dive into her refined Y2K-inspired showgirl aesthetic

The posh, white carpet at the CFDA Awards 2024 held at New York's famed American Museum of Fashion History last night, was a star-studded affair. Ditching corseted silhouettes and trailing gown trails for a frilly and flirty OOTN, was singer Tyla. Right since she burst onto the scene with her un-pausable track Water from her eponymous album, it has just been one serve after another when it comes to her looks. The latest in the lineup is an archival Gucci ensemble she rocked at the CFDA Awards night. The all-lace number is from Gucci's Spring/Summer 1996 line, designed by Tom Ford. Tyla's CFDA red carpet look begs a deep dive into her Y2K meets showgirl aesthetic(Photos: Instagram)

The intricate, sheer, black lace forms carves out into a plunging bust, dropped right down to below the navel with a slinky belt detail breaking the stretch. What makes the look one-of-a-kind however, are the lime neon booty shorts, which Tyla somehow manages to make look, red-carpet worthy.

If it wasn't already evident, Tyla's personal aesthetic is heavily drawn from the immortal Y2K era, albeit with a strong hand of showgirl fantasia, sartorially speaking. She previously turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, emerging on stage with a parts-sheer, parts-tasseled, cutout bustier corset in white and gold complete with heavily embroidered briefs. The angelic, feather-ful wings were just the icing the look needed.

Speaking of OTT, there's something about the singer's energy which allows her to pass off the most camp looks as given serves. Take this bejeweled regalia for instance with Tyla sporting a shells and gems encrusted shimmering bralette with a matching butterfly-shaped crown adoring her afro. She is somehow also working those paneled denims to the T.

Earlier last month, Tyla walked the VMA's black carpet in a canary yellow fringe mini from Area. Now when we say fringe, we aren't just referring to the straight trail of strings following her crimson heels. The body of the dress too, was made up of a series of stringy fringes with some risky hints of skin along her torso.

The VMA after party was a whole another story. If you thought you knew risqué couture, you haven't set your eyes on this Boyjfeng denim number. Is it a dress? Is it a onesie? How are the tatters being held together? Do the cowboy boots come with it? So many questions, and just one answer: SERVE.

Do you too think Tyla has been beautifully pushing fashion boundaries with her style?