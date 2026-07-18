Tyla's latest accessory? A glitter tattoo advertising her new album

Singer-songwriter Tyla turned her album rollout into a Y2K fashion moment at the exclusive A*POP record release party held on Thursday at 77 London in Central London. Hosted for a select group of fans, known as Tygers, and music industry insiders, the singer debuted a glittery temporary lower-back A*POP tattoo that doubled as a stylish teaser for her second studio album, due on July 24.

Tyla's latest accessory is a glitter tattoo advertising her new album

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Leaning into early-2000s nostalgia, Tyla paired the sparkling ‘tramp stamp’ with a white criss-cross bralette, a low-rise stone-wash Gucci denim skirt and crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels. Slicked-back hair, barely-there accessories and body glitter ensured the temporary tattoo remained the centrepiece of the look.

The 14-track A*POP features previously released singles CHANEL and SHE DID IT AGAIN, a collaboration with Zara Larsson, and marks the Grammy-winning South African star’s sophomore album following her 2024 self-titled debut. The fashion-forward reveal aligns with the Y2K aesthetic that has become central to Tyla’s personal style and the visual identity of the new era. HTC