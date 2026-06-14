Undercover boss! Marc Jacobs goes unnoticed in his own store

Fashion billionaire Marc Jacobs recently proved he can blend right into a crowd. While travelling through an airport, the legendary designer decided to pop into one of his own Marc Jacobs boutiques. Legendary designer decided to pop into one of his own Marc Jacobs boutiques (Photo: X)

The twist? The sales assistant on duty had absolutely no clue who he was!

Instead of getting offended, Jacobs found the mix-up hilarious. He pulled out his phone and filmed the entire interaction for TikTok, joking, "Let's see if we can go the whole way without her realising." He politely browsed the bags while she gave him her standard sales pitch.