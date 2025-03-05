Urvashi Rautela's bizarre Paris Fashion Week appearance sparks confusion among netizens; ‘its giving Anna Delvey’

Actor Urvashi Rautela just announced her presence at the highly anticipated 2025-2026 Paris Fashion Week in an outfit that had social media buzzing for all the wrong reasons. In a post shared on her Instagram, Urvashi showed off her outfit with the caption, “Paris, toujours une bonne idée 🇫🇷 PARIS FASHION WEEK,” which roughly translates to, “Paris, always a good idea.” But while the caption exuded confidence, the outfit itself sparked an overwhelming reaction from social media users, who had plenty to say about the fashion faux pas. Urvashi Rautela's bizzare Paris Fashion Week appearance

Netizens were quick to express their disapproval, with many taking to Reddit and other platforms to share their thoughts. One comment humorously remarked, “First Miss Universe to be a phool in Paris.” Another user said, “She looks like she's wearing that pencil waala thing that comes out of sharpeners,” poking fun at the questionable silhouette of the outfit. Someone else added, “High fashion ❌ high🍃fashion ✅.” But the amateur critics didn’t stop there. Another Reddit user jokingly dubbed her the “First woman to dress as an IT Clown at a Paris event.” Some comments took things even further, with one user comparing her to a loofah, saying, “Loofah... bas shower gel ki kami hai..!!” suggesting the outfit looked more like bathroom attire than haute couture.

But the most bizarre part of Urvashi Rautela's appearance was the fact that the brand she appeared to be promoting wasn’t making any noise about the event. One netizen pointed out, “Bruh, did she just print that backdrop herself? The brand’s main page hasn’t posted about any such event.” They further added, “Where are her Paris Olympics bodyguards? She’s giving off serious Netflix documentary Anna Delvey vibes, but without the smarts. Edit: it’s funny until it’s not. Like, bruh, she got an entire flex printed, hired people, and wore that hideous outfit that looks like it was designed by someone who knows nothing about fashion – all for a single reel.”

While the comments were mostly humorous and critical, the 2025 Paris Fashion Week itself is proving to be an unforgettable event. The season, which runs from March 3 to March 11, 2025, opened with Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest vision for Dior. The show, titled Once Upon a Time, reimagined the iconic J’Adore Dior t-shirt that took the world by storm and marked the epitome of Y2K Beverly Hills casual.

Last evening, models strutted down a runway surrounded by lava, hovering boulders, and pterodactyls, but even the brutalist-tech decor couldn't distract from the fashion at hand, which seems to be setting a high bar for the rest of the week.