US election 2024: Is KamalaHarris the next President? Here's how fashion empowers her political journey

As Biden finally exits a campaign marked by turmoil, Kamala Harris steps into the spotlight as the Democrat nominee for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. As the first South Asian and Black woman to hold the office of Vice President in the US, all eyes are on her. Consequent to her nomination, today we'll be exploring her conscious fashion choices and the political significance of her power suits. How Kamala Harris uses fashion as power in politics

Pantsuits: Power and femininity can co-exist

Aware of being assessed from head to toe in the public eye as the VP but more as the first woman of colour to hold office, Kamala's unofficial uniform seems to be a series of suits usually created by French-American designer, Joseph Altuzarra. Both, the blue jacket worn for her official portrait and the suit featured on her cover for Elle were also designed by him.

When asked about her preference for this type of attire, Altuzarra said in a New York Times article, "She has developed an image that is incredibly powerful but also is not trying to erase her femininity. She strikes that balance really well.” The consistent use of these classic, stylish suits sends a clear message to women all around the world, particularly those of colour, demonstrating that one can be fashionable while being serious—a decades-old philosophy first propagated by Elle Woods from Legally Blonde (2001).

Pearls: Emphasis on personal & American history

The pearls Kamala frequently wears not only reflect her personal history but also pay homage to her affiliation with Alpha Kappa Alpha, one of America's oldest Black sororities.

"The strand of pearls speaks to solidarity among the members,” said Glenda Glover, the international president of AKA, in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s a great moment for AKA. For African Americans. For women. Whether she wears pearls or not, it’s an inspiration.”

Kamala Harris' inauguration pearls

Monochrome ensembles: Rich with symbolism

For Kamala's inaugural public appearance as Vice President alongside Joe Biden, she debuted a striking monochromatic all-white suit which was a departure from her typical choices, and an example of how her ensembles for significant events are always rich with symbolism.

The pussy bow blouse she donned is a feminine adaptation of the bow tie that was historically worn when women were finally allowed to enter the workforce, underscoring themes of female empowerment and feminism. Furthermore, according to costume and fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie, ‘monochromatic attire often symbolizes celebration within the Black community’.

Embroidered messages on accessories

The current Vice President also uses literal embroidery/stick-ons to represent her intentions to the public eye. For instance, she was seen wearing boots emblazoned with 'VOTE' during one of her older campaigns, and a jacket embroidered with 'Love' while introducing her husband at his first rally in 2019. These choices reflect her awareness of both— the influence of her fashion and the scrutiny she faces as a woman in one of the biggest political arenas in the world.

Kamala Harris' boots

A platform for designers of colour

The final element of Kamala's power dressing is the deliberate spotlight she shines on lesser-known designers of colour. Her inauguration attire encompassed a striking all-purple ensemble crafted by two African American designers—Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. The emphasis on designers of colour for these key milestones showcased Harris' attempt to move away from the Eurocentric grasp on the luxury fashion industry. Through her clothes, she expressed how high fashion in democratic America should embrace creators from diverse backgrounds and is not realistically limited to whiteness.

Kamala Harris in her inauguration outfit

Will Kamala Harris ascend to the presidency of the United States? Only time will tell. For now, it is clear that she handles the spotlight with grace, strategically using her platform, particularly through her fashion choices.