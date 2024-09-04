Venice Film Festival 2024: Meet Internet's new boyfriend Drew Starkey

All eyes were on Drew Starkey as he arrived along side Daniel Craig for the premiere of his movie Queer. Dressed in a crisp, white button down, he twinned with the former James Bond star while attending the photocall. Drew Starkey is winning hearts with his style and drop-dead gorgeous features after his appearance at the Venice Film Festival alongside Daniel Craig for the premiere of his movie Queer.

The 30-year-old paired the shirt with flared, pleated trousers, bringing him into the notice of the fashion police for looking too hot to trot. For his red carpet appearance Drew wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt. It was his modern mullet hairstyle that caught the attention of the onlookers. And the Internet was quick to deem him as pop culture's demi God and its newest boyfriend.

Drew Starky looks spiffy in a button down shirt paired with pleated trousers.

One Instagram user wrote, "hottest person alive." Another one went gushing over his hairstyle, "The modern mullet makes him look oh-so desirable.

The Internet is having a collective meltdown over this heartthrob and we can't complain either.

Drew looks dapper in a navy blue suit at the premiere of his movie Queer at Venice Film Festival 2024.

Drew is popular for his role in Netflix TV series Outer Banks and has essayed the role of a gay character who is romantically involved with Daniel Craig in the movie Queer. The duo has also filmed some intense love making scene in the film which has further set the tongues wagging.