Vicky Kaushal's retro pornstache to Varun Dhawan in svelte suede: Best-dressed celebs at GQ Men of the Year 2024

A rolled out red carpet beckoning the biggest stars in town more often than not leaves us with plenty of head-turning moments. And GQ's Men of the Year 2024 event left us with a handful from last night. Most big names taking to the red carpet either went glitzy and glam or turned out doused by the dapper Gods. Either way, here are the looks which had everybody doing a double (or triple) take.

Vicky Kaushal. The name is enough. But the actor never really takes that for granted. This isn't the first public event that Vicky has debuted his pornstache in. It's been around for a bit. It's quite a throwback but who's really complaining because he is no doubt making it work. He stepped it up a notch in his fitted all-black svelte suit with perfectly set hair. Simple and classic with the pornstache being the only twist in the tale. Very few could hope to look as convincing as he did and well, that's why he is Vicky.

We love a good and subtle dose of colour in a red carpet that appears to be exclusively under the siege of whites and blacks and trust Bhediya Varun Dhawan to deliver on that. The girl dad turned out in a midnight blue satin shirt layered with a tone-on-tone suede blazer. An all-midnight ensemble would have definitely thrown many off balance and so cutting it out with well-tailored pants in black was the right move. Clean but fun.

Now while on the topic of fun looks, Gen Z's favourite and ‘fabulous’ diva, Shalini Passi scored a 10 on 10. Her all-sequin slim fit halter evening gown spelled out ‘in (love)' and her heart-shaped matte gold accessories mirrored it. Dressed in love, anyone?

Also speaking of colour and the siege of white and black, the latter was clearly winning over the former. To the rescue came Rooh Baba Kartik Aaryan in his all-white suit, save for the casual striped button down with a hint of printed frills. Has Kartik looked better in the past? Definitely. Was this look refreshing to see for this red carpet in particular? That's a double yes.

Moving onto the sparse pattern representation, Triptii Dimri for one committed to her all-retro garb. Pale pink alternated with strong panels of black in her bow-embellished couture gown. Triptii's looks over the past few months, as she steps into her A-lister era, have been tipping either side of the hit-or-miss line. To her credit, she made this one work.

But if we're talking about really going all out, we can't help but laud Karishma Tanna for her traffic-stopping ensemble. She aced the balancing act between fit and flair. The double-breasted blazer, the oversized trousers, an overcoat with a stiff trail and shaded glasses? Any androgynous fashion enthusiasts reading this must study this look like a hawk. No notes.

Same-same but different, and much less dramatic, was Varun Sood who walked out in a gatsby-esque suit which fit him like a glove. The double-rimmed glasses were definitely a serve, enough that the new Dharma find should probably try dabbling around with the aesthetic some more.

Who do you think aced the brief for the night?