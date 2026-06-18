Why are footballers wearing pink boots at FIFA World Cup 2026?

If you’ve been watching the FIFA World Cup, you might have noticed footballers like Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and others wearing pink boots, (also referred to as cleats or soccer shoes). Wondering why?

As per the reports, the choice of pink wasn’t random fashion. It is rooted in high-tech visibility design(Photo: k.mbappe/instagram)

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The brand coordinated 'pink storm'

The sudden wave of pink is the result of new collections launched by brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Skechers, who did not shy away this season from introducing such colours.

As per the reports, the choice of pink wasn’t random fashion. It is rooted in high-tech visibility design.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 16: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France controls the ball against El Hadji Malick Diouf #25 of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 16, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to The Athletic, Odinga Nimako, a senior executive with Nike’s global football footwear team, explained that pink was strategically tested and chosen for maximum visual impact. The bright shade pops perfectly against the green grass of the pitch, making the players immediately stand out to fans in the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to The Athletic, Odinga Nimako, a senior executive with Nike’s global football footwear team, explained that pink was strategically tested and chosen for maximum visual impact. The bright shade pops perfectly against the green grass of the pitch, making the players immediately stand out to fans in the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These new collections also appear to echo a prediction by trend forecaster WGSN, which in 2024 named ‘Electric Fuchsia’ as a key colour for summer 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These new collections also appear to echo a prediction by trend forecaster WGSN, which in 2024 named ‘Electric Fuchsia’ as a key colour for summer 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the trend on Instagram, WGSN wrote: “Today, we’re seeing that forecast play out on one of the world’s biggest stages.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the trend on Instagram, WGSN wrote: “Today, we’re seeing that forecast play out on one of the world’s biggest stages.” {{/usCountry}}

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 17: Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Lars Baron/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Lars Baron / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^usCountry}} The contrast strategy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contrast strategy {{/usCountry}}

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Another tactical reason for the colour choice is that none of the 48 competing nations at the 2026 World Cup are wearing a primarily pink kit.

By choosing a colour that completely clashes with the team jerseys and socks, the boots are guaranteed to stand out rather than blend in. (Only Belgium features a minor dash of pink on their away kit design).

The exceptions to the rule

While a majority of players have embraced the pink, a couple of footballers have opted out for custom legacy looks. For instance, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is sticking to wearing custom white and blue to match Argentina's colours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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