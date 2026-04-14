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Why designers are falling in love with Phulkari all over again

As the state celebrates the harvest festival Baisakhi today, here’s looking beyond the Phulkari’s visual appeal

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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On-screen portrayals of Punjab and its culture are rarely complete without mustard fields, tall glasses of lassi, and for women, the unmistakable vibrancy of Phulkari dupattas. Across decades of cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Jab We Met (2007), Phillauri (2017), and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Phulkari has come to visually define on-screen Punjabiness.

Anushka Sharma

As the state celebrates the harvest festival Baisakhi today, here’s looking beyond the Phulkari’s visual appeal.

From home to heritage

Translating to ‘flower work’, Phulkari is a deeply personal embroidery practice, created for weddings, milestones, and family keepsakes. The motifs carry coded stories of daily rural life, harvest traditions, fertility, joy, and belonging.

High fashion revival

Any visit to a Punjabi city is incomplete without picking up a Phulkari dupatta or saree. Over time, the craft has also moved beyond local markets to find a place in fashion. Stylist Vhikram Sseth opines that Pulkari “leaves little room for fashion-led editing”: “Its dense, emotionally rooted craftsmanship makes it difficult to scale or reinterpret for modern, fluid runway formats. In many ways, it arrives already ‘complete’.”

 
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