Why statement jewellery is making a bold comeback after the quiet luxury era

“Statement jewellery has become one of the easiest ways to add character to an otherwise simple outfit, whether it’s chunky bangles worn with a basic white shirt and jeans or oversized jhumkas paired with a co-ord set,” says fashion stylist Tejaswi Lal.

Statement jewellery is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Natasha Poonawalla, Rihanna and Dua Lipa have embraced chunky cuffs, oversized earrings and maximalist ring stacks, signalling a shift away from understated accessorising. The trend has been equally prominent on the runways, where labels such as Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent made bold accessories the focal point of their collections, proving that this season, jewellery is meant to speak louder than the outfit itself.

For the past few years, jewellery has embraced subtlety, with delicate chains, dainty hoops and a barely-there ring being the defining accessories. This season, however, fashion is swinging in the opposite direction.

She adds that bold adornment has always been part of India’s fashion vocabulary, and what’s changing now is not the trend itself but its styling. “Maximalism isn’t returning to India; it never really left. While most millennials are sticking to minimalism, Gen Z is embracing maximalism. The comeback is less about jewellery itself and more about a cultural shift toward visible self-expression,” she shares.