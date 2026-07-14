Why Zara's viral 'death trousers' are sparking trips, falls and safety concerns

A pair of wide-legged Zara trousers has become one of the internet’s most unexpected fashion talking points - not because of its silhouette, but because of what happens when people wear it. The Spanish fast-fashion brand’s flowy wide-leg trousers are at the centre of a wave of viral videos in which shoppers claim the extra-long hems have caused them to stumble, fall and, in some cases, suffer injuries.

Zara's wide-leg trousers are making headlines

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The trousers are part of the ongoing puddle pants trend, a style defined by oversized legs and hems that skim or pool on the floor. While the dramatic silhouette has dominated runways and high-street collections alike, the recent online backlash has sparked a debate over whether trend-led fashion is becoming less practical for everyday wear. On social media, the design has even picked up tongue-in-cheek nicknames like the “death trousers” and “deadly Zara pants.”

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Latest fashion hazard

{{^usCountry}} The controversy has gained momentum across social media. While news reports say the videos are viral on TikTok, on Instagram, #ZaraTrousers features more than 28K videos. Several clips documenting falls and near-misses have amassed significant traction, with individual videos attracting 8.4 million, 1.6 million and tens of thousands of views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy has gained momentum across social media. While news reports say the videos are viral on TikTok, on Instagram, #ZaraTrousers features more than 28K videos. Several clips documenting falls and near-misses have amassed significant traction, with individual videos attracting 8.4 million, 1.6 million and tens of thousands of views. {{/usCountry}}

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Many videos show wearers lifting the hems while walking, navigating escalators with extra caution or even running tests to see how easily the fabric catches underfoot. Others feature bruised knees, scraped elbows and CCTV footage of unexpected tumbles, with users claiming the extra-wide, floor-length silhouette wraps around their feet while walking.

The comments section are full of people sharing similar experiences. Many joked that the trousers should come with a disclaimer. While the viral clips continue to circulate online, Zara has not publicly addressed the complaints.

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Can fashion be too fashionable?

For fashion designer Rina Dhaka, the conversation around Zara’s viral trousers reflects a recurring challenge in fashion: trends don’t always translate seamlessly into everyday life. She says, “”These exaggerated trouser lengths have returned with the revival of ‘70s and ‘90s-inspired silhouettes, where high-waisted trousers with floor-grazing hems create the illusion of longer legs by concealing the shoes. While the look is undeniably fashionable, it comes with practical drawbacks if the fit isn’t adapted to the wearer,” she says.

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Dhaka notes, “Indians, however, may find the silhouette more familiar than many Western consumers. Floor-length garments such as lehengas, shararas, ghararas and palazzos have long been part of the country’s fashion vocabulary, making voluminous, sweeping hems less unusual—though they are typically tailored to fit the wearer.”

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How to wear these pants without the drama?

Costume designer Nidhi Yasha says fashion should never come at the expense of safety and believes the viral conversation offers a lesson in balancing style with practicality.

Her tips for wearing puddle trousers safely:

Alter the length: A quick visit to the tailor can prevent the hem from dragging and catching underfoot.

Use decorative brooches creatively: If you’re not ready to permanently alter the trousers, pinning up the hems can offer a temporary fix.

Pair them with the right footwear: Shoes with some height can help keep the fabric off the ground and maintain the intended silhouette.

Avoid wet surfaces and puddles: Damp hems become heavier, increasing the likelihood of tripping.

Be extra cautious on stairs and escalators: Floor-grazing trousers require more attention in high-traffic areas.

Remember that fit matters: A trend should work for your body—not the other way around.

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