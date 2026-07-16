The Delhi High Court has reportedly cancelled the trademark registration of ZORA, used by a Delhi-based fabric trader from Sadar Bazaar, after ruling in favour of global fashion retailer Zara’s owner, Inditex.

Zara vs ZORA: Who won the trademark case in Delhi?

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Justice Jyoti Singh set aside the Registrar of Trade Marks’ earlier decision and directed that ZORA be removed from the Trade Marks Register within two months.

Inditex argued that ZORA was phonetically and visually similar to ZARA, a brand it has registered in India since 1993. The Court agreed, saying the two four-letter words looked and sounded alike, with only one vowel differing, making them likely to confuse an average consumer.

The Court also clarified that a trademark does not need to be formally declared “well-known” to receive protection under the Trade Marks Act. It noted Zara’s strong reputation, retail presence and prior recognition by the High Court, and held that the brand was entitled to oppose the registration of ZORA.

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