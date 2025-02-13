Hug Day 2025: The science-backed way to give the perfect hug your SP won't want to let go of

This isn't clickbait and we're not kidding. There is quite literally a science-backed formula to give the perfect hug and we're going to lay it on straight for you. Hug Day 2025: Learn the science-backed formula to give the perfect hug before Valentine's Day

It's a H.U.G — Hold on tight, Until you relax, and Grow your bond. So here's walking you through it.

A hug in its truest form always involves a squeeze. This could be a 2-second squeeze or even a prolonged one. But it's kind of necessary. A squeeze essentially involves a deep bodily pressure. Now when this comes from someone we love or even adore, the deep pressure actually impacts the flight or fight response in our body, as traced in a Forbes report which also elaborates how the pressure is then sensed by receptors that send a signal of safety to the autonomic nervous system, which helps reduce the anxiety caused by the activation of the sympathetic nervous system. Now the intended intensity of the pressure is of course dependent on the receiver of the hug but a 'medium squeeze' is what is determined to be ideal as per a paper published by Toho University in Japan.

Now the fact that the act of hugging releases oxytocin in both parties involved, is a fairly well known fact. Oxytocin is quite literally the 'love hormone'. So for your very intentional hug to have its desired impact, you'll need to hold on for at least 20 seconds. Now when you really think of it, that in itself makes your hug quite intimate. You understand what we're getting at. The attempt is to move away from hugs being a 5-second affair in favour of something that is more of a moment, may be even one your partner keeps consistently going back to in their heads.

Now that feeling of physical longing is always a good thing, even if you're about to see them just in a bit. As icky as living through it feels, distance absolutely does make the heart grow fonder. So this Valentine's week, get your partner high on love by giving them the perfect hug which'll make it impossible for them to get you out of your head.

Are you ready to perfect your snuggle time?