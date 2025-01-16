Kaamya Karthikeyan: ‘Summiting Everest was a dream my father and I shared for years’

At just 17, Kaamya Karthikeyan has achieved what many mountaineers only dream of: she became the youngest woman to climb the highest peaks across all seven continents, including the towering Mount Everest, alongside her father. But for Kaamya, her extraordinary journey began as something far more personal—a way to bond with her family in the mountains. Kaamya Karthikeyan is the youngest woman to have climbed all the highest peaks across 7 continents.

“My journey never started as a record-breaking mission. It began only as a way to spend time with my family in the mountains. Over the years, it grew from just that to my passion!” Kaamya reflects, revealing the origins of her remarkable adventure. It was never about fame or recognition, but the love of climbing and the connection it fostered with her family.

Of all the peaks she scaled, the ascent of Mount Everest stands out for Kaamya. And not just because, it is the highest peak in the world which brought a mountain of challenges, but also because she did it along side her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan.

“The most challenging part of climbing Mt. Everest was the day we went from Camp 3 to Camp 4, our summit camp. We had very bad weather, with constant whiteouts and about 200 of the 250 people climbing that day turned back to Camp 3. But we braved through it to reach Camp 4... It was even more special because I was climbing with my dad. Summitting Mt. Everest has been a dream both of us have seen for a very long time and it was amazing to have climbed it together!” she tells us.

However, Everest was not the only peak that tested Kaamya’s limits. Climbing Mount Denali in North America, with its harsh conditions and lack of support, proved to be the most demanding of all.

“I think Mt. Denali (the highest peak in North America) was the most demanding climb. There are only 7 companies which are allowed to guide expeditions on the mountain and none of them were ready to take me since I was young, Indian and a girl. So, we had to climb as an unguided expedition of just 4 climbers. Additionally, since there are no porters on the mountain, we had to carry not just our 20kg backpacks, but also a 50kg sled with everything we need to sustain the 20-day long expedition,” she shared.

Despite the immense physical and mental challenges that come with mountaineering, Kaamya is quick to attribute much of her success to the discipline instilled by her sporting background.

“I think being a sportswoman gives you a lot of focus which shows up in different facets of life. Academics have always been a priority for me and mountaineering has been my passion, so I've found time for both of them,” she explains, balancing both her studies and her mountaineering pursuits with a sense of determination and time management.

Kaamya is also quick to credit her family for playing a pivotal role in her accomplishments. “My parents' role in my journey is very important. If my dad hadn't started climbing in the Himalayas, I never would've even stepped into the Himalayas. And if not for my mother partnering with me and taking me on my initial climbs, my dreams would not have turned into reality.”

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed, and Kaamya’s recognition reached new heights when she was awarded for her accomplishments. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during an interaction with awardees, told her that the accolade should serve as a “stepping stone to even more success in the future.” Kaamya reflects, “That is something I strived to follow and live up to.”

Looking ahead, Kaamya has set her sights on an even more ambitious challenge: completing the Explorer's Grand Slam, which involves scaling the Seven Summits and skiing to both the North and South Poles.

“I aim to become the youngest person in the world to complete the Explorer's Grandslam by climbing the Seven Summits and skiing to the North and South Poles. To complete this mission, I hope to ski to both Poles in 2025,” she says with a clear and determined vision for the future.