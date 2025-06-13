Kesari Chapter 2 on OTT: Netizens call the film Akshay Kumar’s ‘recent best’, laud Ananya Panday and R Madhavan

Barely 6 months into 2025, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar has already taken theatres by storm thrice! He began the year with Sky Force, tugged at our heartstrings with Kesari Chapter 2 and is currently tickling the funny bone of the audience with his latest release Housefull 5. Well, as his comedy film Housefull 5 mints money at the box office, Akshay’s historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 has now arrived on the digital platform. When the film initially released in theatres, many called it Akshay’s career best performance. Now that Kesari Chapter 2 is on OTT, this review is echoing across social media. Kesari Chapter 2

Lauding Akshay Kumar and his co-stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, one social media user stated, “- A Powerful Courtroom Drama Based on the Events of the Jallianwala Bagh incident..✌️ - #AkshayKumar Gave a Top Notch Performance..🔥 His Recent Best For Sure..🤝 #Madhavan was Impressive too..⭐ - Terrific Production Values & Rich Visuals with Superb Colour Tone..👏 - BGM Supports well for the film..🤝 - The Initial Hr Setup Was Melodramatic Without Any Emotional Connect.. - But the Second Half Courtroom Drama Was Very Gripping with Excellent Dialogues..🤝 - Akshay Kumar was Breathing Fire in the Last 20 min showdown..💥 Superb Scene it was..👌 Verdict 🏆: Good Watch. Rating 🎥: 3.75/5.”

Another Twitter review read, “I just watched Kesari Chapter 2, and it's an amazing movie. Everyone should see it! Akshay Kumar's performance is brilliant, especially in the climax. Madhavan and Ananya Panday also did a great job. The movie's production quality is top-notch, and the music is fantastic. The cinematography is excellent. Kudos to the director and production team for creating such a masterpiece.” Giving Ananya a special shout out, a fan even shared, “Got goosebumps at the climax of Kesari 2😭 Imagine bhi nhi kar sakte us time kya saha to indians ne💔 I really liked the improvement in Ananya Pandey's acting 👏.”

Have these rave reviews convinced you to watch Kesari Chapter 2 on OTT this weekend?