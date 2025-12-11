An evening of all things Italian
From couture to cuisine, the Capital celebrated the spirit of Italy as the Embassy hosted Una Serata Italiana 2025
The Capital on Wednesday witnessed the spirit of Italy as the Embassy hosted Una Serata Italiana (An Italian Evening), bringing together cuisine, fashion, sport, and lifestyle.
The embassy lawns buzzed with conversation as cultural figures, diplomats, and guests explored installations themed around sport and design, as live culinary stations served regional Italian favourites.
A key highlight was Vaishali Shadangule’s fashion presentation. The two-time Milan Fashion Week designer captivated audiences with her signature draping, intricate embroidery and fluid textiles.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev delivered a special address underscoring the growing cultural bridge between India and Italy, particularly through sport: “It’s fantastic that this relationship is growing... In September, we saw over 63,000 players from seven states participate in a sporting event of rural India... Sport must go to rural India because that’s where the people are.”
Among those in attendance were Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Olympian PT Usha.
Chef Gianni Tarabini blends Indo-Italian tastes
The culinary centrepiece was Michelin-star chef Gianni Tarabini‘s saffron and asparagus risotto for Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonia Tajani. Chef Tarabini said, “We are very happy. Today is an important day for Italian cuisine and for Italy. UNESCO has recognised the Italian kitchen, and that fills us with pride.” Explaining his choice of dish, the chef shared that risotto is traditional, and this one, featuring Italian asparagus and Indian saffron, “felt like a meeting between the countries,” besides being vegetarian. He also shared his fresh perspective on Indian cuisine, noting: “In Italy, we imagine Indian food as one mix powder, but here every masala is different... We want to understand Indian cuisine more.”