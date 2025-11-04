On Monday (November 3), spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, was conferred with the prestigious 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by the Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS). Previous honourees include French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, to name a few. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar honoured as World Leader for Peace and Security 2025

While presenting the award to the spiritual guru, Nguyen Anh Tuan, Co-founder and CEO of the Boston Global Forum, said, “In honouring Gurudev, we celebrate a spiritual luminary who bridges the wisdom of the East and the innovation of the West. His work exemplifies moral courage and humanity in the AI age.”

The BGF further noted that Gurudev’s peace interventions have gone beyond dialogue — he has personally mediated conflicts in Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Kashmir. The award also honours Gurudev's decades-long commitment to peace-building, conflict resolution, and humanitarian leadership across 180 countries.

Everything to know about Gurudev's Art of Living Foundation Through the Art of Living Foundation, founded in 1981, Gurudev has also led grassroots humanitarian initiatives — from rehabilitating over 800,000 prisoners and reviving more than 70 rivers to educating 100,000 children across India. The Foundation’s signature Sudarshan Kriya (SKY Breath Meditation) has helped millions overcome stress and trauma, making peace a tangible experience rather than a distant ideal.

In his acceptance speech, Gurudev underlined the importance of embedding spirituality in governance and peace education: “Peace cannot come by words; it has to translate into action. We often say ‘peace and security’ in one breath. A lot is done for security; but very little attention is given to peace. Peace building is essential. A moral and spiritual force is essential to quell the distrust and distress our societies face today. Let us dream of a stress-free, violence-free world — a society where peace, compassion, and creativity flourish.”

Beyond this recognition, Gurudev continues to bridge science and spirituality. His recent Institute of Absolute Intelligence in Los Angeles brings together neuroscientists, philosophers, and AI experts to explore the intersection of consciousness and technology — a step toward shaping ethical innovation guided by human awareness.