Beyond jerseys: The quirkiest FIFA World Cup merchandise of 2026

The ongoing FIFA World Cup, being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico until July 19, is driving demand for more than just jerseys and scarves. As brands and official partners look to capitalise on football's global audience, tournament merchandise now extends into fashion, beauty, collectables and even pet accessories. The result is a new generation of products that blur the line between fandom and everyday lifestyle.

Jibbitz Charms by Crocs

As the FIFA World Cup unfolds, brands are turning fan merchandise into a lifestyle category.

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Croc charms

Personalisation has become central to fan culture, and Crocs is tapping into the trend with FIFA World Cup 2026-themed Jibbitz charms. Designed to be attached to clogs, sandals and accessories, the charms feature football-inspired motifs and tournament branding. Their appeal lies in how subtly they allow fans to showcase their allegiance, reflecting the rise of the "football-core" aesthetic that has gained traction on social media. The charms are available through Crocs' official channels and retail for around ₹1,499 before taxes.

Eye Patches by Patchology

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FIFA-themed eye patches

{{^usCountry}} One of the more unexpected World Cup collaborations comes from skincare brand Patchology. Its limited-edition FIFA-themed under-eye patches are aimed at fans enduring late-night kick-offs and marathon viewing sessions. Infused with ingredients such as caffeine, chamomile and niacinamide, the patches promise to reduce puffiness while leaning into World Cup branding. Retailing at around $20 (approximately ₹1,887 before taxes) for a pack of 4, the collaboration highlights how sports merchandising is increasingly extending into beauty and wellness. FIFA-Inspired LEGO Sets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the more unexpected World Cup collaborations comes from skincare brand Patchology. Its limited-edition FIFA-themed under-eye patches are aimed at fans enduring late-night kick-offs and marathon viewing sessions. Infused with ingredients such as caffeine, chamomile and niacinamide, the patches promise to reduce puffiness while leaning into World Cup branding. Retailing at around $20 (approximately ₹1,887 before taxes) for a pack of 4, the collaboration highlights how sports merchandising is increasingly extending into beauty and wellness. FIFA-Inspired LEGO Sets {{/usCountry}}

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Football and LEGO have proved to be a winning combination among collectors. While not every football-themed set carries official FIFA branding, fans can find builds inspired by stadiums, match-day scenes and iconic football moments. The sets appeal to both children and adult collectors, particularly as display pieces that remain relevant long after the tournament concludes. Premium football-themed sets available in India can cost upwards of ₹18,999.

Pop Mart FIFA Collectables and Plush Lanyards

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Pop Mart, the Chinese toy giant behind the global Labubu phenomenon, has partnered with FIFA to launch a range of football-themed collectables ahead of the tournament. The collection includes plush pendant keychains, lanyards, bottle-opener magnets, mini lights and blind-box figures featuring football-inspired designs. The collaboration merges two booming trends: football memorabilia and designer toy collecting. Most products are available through international Pop Mart stores, with prices typically ranging from $12.99 to $149.99 (roughly ₹1,226- ₹14,150 before taxes).

Panini Adrenalyn XL Trading Cards

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FIFA trading cards

No World Cup collectables list feels complete without Panini. The company has been associated with football sticker albums and trading cards for decades, making its products a ritual for generations of fans. The latest Adrenalyn XL collection includes player cards, rare inserts, special editions and limited-run collectables featuring some of the tournament's biggest stars. Completing sets and trading duplicates remain as much a part of the World Cup experience for many supporters as watching the matches themselves. Depending on the format, products range from starter packs priced at a few hundred rupees to collector boxes costing over ₹12,500 before taxes.

Pet Jerseys

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Football fandom increasingly includes pets. Adidas has introduced pet jerseys inspired by national teams, including reigning world champions Argentina. Designed for dogs and other small pets, the apparel allows owners to coordinate match-day outfits with their furry companions. While the range is primarily sold in select international markets, it reflects the growing demand for sports merchandise aimed at pet owners. Most jerseys retail between $35 and $45 (roughly ₹3,302– ₹4,245 before taxes), depending on the team and market.

Football-Shaped Bottle

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Coca-Cola, one of FIFA's longest-serving commercial partners, has marked the World Cup with a football-shaped version of its iconic bottle. The limited-edition release features graphics inspired by the host nations and has become a popular collector's item among football fans. Sold exclusively through Walmart stores in the United States, the 13.5-ounce bottle costs about $2.50 (approximately ₹236) and demonstrates how even everyday consumer products are being transformed into tournament memorabilia.

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(Written by Vibhuti Sharma)

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