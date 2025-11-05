BTS Jungkook's ‘Golden: The Moments’ exhibition is finally coming to India: Everything to expect & where to get tickets

Indian ARMYs, this is not a drill — Jung Kook’s global exhibition Golden: The Moments is officially making its way to Mumbai. Presented by BookMyShow Live in partnership with HYBE, the immersive showcase will run from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios, offering fans a rare chance to step into the world of BTS’ “Golden Maknae”. The exhibition celebrates Jung Kook’s evolution as a solo artist — from his early BTS days to the making of his record-breaking debut album Golden.

What to expect inside Divided into immersive zones, Golden: The Moments begins with The Record of Golden Moments — a gallery lined with plaques, awards, and never-before-seen photos of Jungkook's milestones. Fans can also view personal stage props such as microphones and in-ear monitors, bringing them closer to the artist’s journey.

A dedicated photo gallery highlights the three versions of the Golden album — Shine, Solid, and Substance — accompanied by exclusive remixes and visualizer videos. In the sound zone, visitors can isolate Jung Kook’s vocals and explore how tracks like Hate You were built layer by layer.

Another key attraction is the theatre section, where music videos including Standing Next to You and performance footage of Seven and 3D will be screened in high definition. The Golden Moments zone features his stage costumes, behind-the-scenes photos, and iconic television appearances, while Solid Cinema dives deeper into his creative process during the making of the album. The exhibition concludes with a fan zone designed for ARMY to leave personal notes and reflections.

Tickets go live on November 6 at 12 PM, exclusively on BookMyShow.