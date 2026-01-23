Celebrating the spirit of Kerala through the lens of ten photographers

On Tuesday, visual stories came together in a compelling exhibition titled Lenscape Kerala: A Visual Splendour of God’s Own Country at the Travancore Palace Gallery in Delhi. The exhibition featured works of 10 photographers who spent five days capturing Kerala’s diverse landscapes to document its essence. Art critic and curator Uma Nair and photographer Manoj Arora

The evening began with a virtual inauguration by Minister for Public Works and Tourism, Kerala, PA Mohammed Riyas. Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, was present at the do as the chief guest.

Art critic Uma Nair co-curated the exhibition with wildlife and conservation photographer Balan Madhavan, who served as director of photography.

“You will find monochromatic works, wild art, portraits of ladies performing, architecture and surrealism. This is not just a glimpse of Kerala, but a glimpse of a land that lives within a secular fabric,” said Uma.

“Travel is more of an experiential thing now. We have architecture, culture and even food being shot through these photographers’ lenses... Everything put together, we get an amazing kaleidoscope, and the photographs speak for themselves,” said Balan.

The showcase remains open till today.