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CEO exits surge in 2026: From OpenAI to Apple, here's a list of resignations you should know about

A generational handover is underway as executives like Tim Cook and Reed Hastings step aside, signalling a new era for some influential companies

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:46 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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A significant churn at the top of global corporations is underway, with 2025 and early 2026 marking one of the most notable periods of CEO turnover in recent years. From Silicon Valley to legacy airlines, a mix of retirements, transitions and personal decisions is reshaping leadership across industries. While some exits reflect long-planned succession strategies, others point to a broader generational shift, as companies prepare for a new phase of growth and disruption.

CXOs involved in the exodus

Srinivas Narayanan from Open AI; Tim Cook from Apple

At OpenAI, Srinivas Narayanan announced his departure on April 18, 2026, after serving as CTO for B2B applications. Widely credited with helping scale ChatGPT’s enterprise capabilities, Narayanan described his three-year stint as “incredible,” but chose to step down to spend time with his ageing parents in India.

Meanwhile, Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO of Apple Inc. on September 1, 2026, transitioning into the role of executive chairman. After 15 years at the helm—during which he transformed Apple into a $4 trillion company—Cook will shift focus to policy and governance. Leadership will pass to hardware chief John Ternus, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s history.

At Netflix, co-founder Reed Hastings is preparing for a full exit, opting not to seek re-election to the board when his term ends in June 2026. Having already stepped down as co-CEO in 2023 to become executive chairman, Hastings’ departure brings to a close nearly three decades at the company he built into a global streaming giant. He is expected to focus on philanthropy and personal pursuits.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / CEO exits surge in 2026: From OpenAI to Apple, here's a list of resignations you should know about
Home / HTCity / Leisure / CEO exits surge in 2026: From OpenAI to Apple, here's a list of resignations you should know about
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