The hallowed portal for the Chinese New Year is knocking on our doors. Before Chinese New Year comes Li Chun: Here's how to make it count (Photo: Stock Image)

In a matter of 2 weeks, the world would have collectively exited the year of the Snake, entering the momentum-first year of the Fire Horse. Now seeing as the internet has off-late, been all about 'converting to Chinese' - yes, we're referring to the Chinese baddie morning routines flooding social media - it only makes sense that everyone stays on track in the cosmic sense as well. And the first step of that is harnessing the power of Li Chun, which falls today, February 4.

What is Li Chun? Li Chun essentially refers to 'the Spring Gate'. The Chinese calendar is divided up into 24 solar terms. As per this, Li Chun signals the gradual retreat of winter, coupled with a conscious reawakening of the world's rhythm. Traditionally, Li Chun isn't really about embracing the bright red, eating dumplings and lighting lanterns. It instead, is supposed to represent less a dramatic and more contemplative shift as you prepare yourself for the move into the new year.

How to call in the good energies? Intention setting and a grounded sense of mindfulness is honestly the only correct way to do this. Just like in Western Astrology, the Chinese zodiac cycle also carries twelve signs. And for Li Chun this year, there is an optimal time for each of these zodiacs to set your inner compass on the themes you want to quietly (or eventually loudly) carry forward. Based on your Chinese zodiac then, this is when your intention-setting powers will be at an all-time high today.

Rat:7AM to 9AM

Ox: 7AM- 9AM, 9AM - 11AM, 5PM - 7PM

Tiger: 7AM - 9AM, 11AM - 1PM, 7PM - 9PM

Rabbit: 7AM - 9AM, 1PM - 3PM, 7PM - 9PM

Dragon: 7AM - 9AM, 5PM - 7PM

Snake: 7AM - 9AM, 5PM - 7PM

Horse: 3AM - 5AM, 7AM - 9AM, 1PM - 3PM, 7PM - 9PM

Goat: 7AM - 9AM, 11AM - 1PM

Monkey: 7AM - 9AM, 9AM -11AM

Rooster: 7AM - 9AM, 9AM - 11AM

Dog: 3AM - 5AM, 11AM - 1PM

Pig: 3AM - 5AM, 7AM - 9AM, 1PM - 3PM