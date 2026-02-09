These chocolate-laced scents are the perfect gift for your beau this Valentine's Week

A box of chocolates on a random day of the week is sure to win you favours with your special someone. These chocolaty scents are the perfect gift for your beau this Valentine's Week (Photos: Fraganote, Uppeel)

But a box of chocolates on Chocolate Day? That's not how adults are celebrating the third day of Valentine's Week. Today, February 9, happens to be Chocolate Day on the (emotional) labour intensive V-week. Considering we're just about reaching half-point in the sprint to Valentine's Day, today would be a great time to tie that emotional effort in with some tangible goods. And a gifted, cocoa-soaked bottle today of all days is sure to go a long way - both on their shelf, and in their heart.

We list some prime picks for your big, little gesture.

The usual suspects Black Orchid by Tom Ford Price: ₹3,200 - ₹22,000+ (depending on size)

Notes: Black Truffle, Bergamot, Black Orchid, Black Plum, Gourmand Noir accord, Patchouli

Best for: Those who like spicy notes with dark nuances and an aura of charming moodiness.