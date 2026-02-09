These chocolate-laced scents are the perfect gift for your beau this Valentine's Week
We love a good old box of chocolates but these sweet and sultry options last longer - and win you way more brownie points
A box of chocolates on a random day of the week is sure to win you favours with your special someone.
But a box of chocolates on Chocolate Day? That's not how adults are celebrating the third day of Valentine's Week. Today, February 9, happens to be Chocolate Day on the (emotional) labour intensive V-week. Considering we're just about reaching half-point in the sprint to Valentine's Day, today would be a great time to tie that emotional effort in with some tangible goods. And a gifted, cocoa-soaked bottle today of all days is sure to go a long way - both on their shelf, and in their heart.
We list some prime picks for your big, little gesture.
The usual suspects
Black Orchid by Tom Ford
Price: ₹3,200 - ₹22,000+ (depending on size)
Notes: Black Truffle, Bergamot, Black Orchid, Black Plum, Gourmand Noir accord, Patchouli
Best for: Those who like spicy notes with dark nuances and an aura of charming moodiness.
Prada Candy Night by Prada
Price: ₹6,000+
Notes: Iris, Bitter Orange, Neeroli, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Chocolate, Patchouli
Best for: Those who like intimate, sensual scents with warm and powdery undertones.
Bad Boy Eau De Toilette by Carolina Herrera
Price: ₹5,100 - ₹7,157 (depending on size)
Notes: Grapefruit & White Pepper, Vetiver & Clary Sage, Tonka Bean & Cocoa
Best for: Those who like duality in their bottles - think strong but relaxed, magnetic but mysterious.
Trésor La Nuit Le Parfum by Lancome
Price: ₹1,850 - ₹10,000+ (depending on size)
Notes: Black Currant, Rose Absolute, Cacao, Patchouli
Best for: Those who prefer simpler but supremely defining scent cocktails.
Nicher by the hour
Noir Aphrodisiaque by By Kilian
Price: ₹25,000+
Notes: Bergamot, Cinnamon, Cocoa (dark chocolate), Jasmine, Cypriol, Patchouli, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Tolu Balm
Best for: Those who can't stop dreaming about Parisian evenings and dessert with a view of the Eiffel Tower.
Fève Gourmande by Guerlain
Price: ₹40,376 - ₹58,000+ (depending on size)
Notes: Cocoa/chocolate accord with gourmand depth, Rum and Spices, Rose, Patchouli, Woods, Smoky Tea
Best for: Those who prefer to smell like gourmet dessert; also for those who like their chocolate served with a side of liquor.
Lola at Coat Check by Discothèque
Price: ₹15,000+
Notes: Pink Pepper, Cardamom, Grapefruit, White Chocolate, Jasmine, Lily, Orris, Caramel, Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Amber, Vetiver
Best for: Those who thrive in a rollercoaster of a love story.
Which of these are your senses leaning into the most?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAalokitaa Basu
Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More