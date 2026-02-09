Edit Profile
    These chocolate-laced scents are the perfect gift for your beau this Valentine's Week

    We love a good old box of chocolates but these sweet and sultry options last longer - and win you way more brownie points

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 6:20 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    A box of chocolates on a random day of the week is sure to win you favours with your special someone.

    These chocolaty scents are the perfect gift for your beau this Valentine's Week (Photos: Fraganote, Uppeel)
    These chocolaty scents are the perfect gift for your beau this Valentine's Week (Photos: Fraganote, Uppeel)

    But a box of chocolates on Chocolate Day? That's not how adults are celebrating the third day of Valentine's Week. Today, February 9, happens to be Chocolate Day on the (emotional) labour intensive V-week. Considering we're just about reaching half-point in the sprint to Valentine's Day, today would be a great time to tie that emotional effort in with some tangible goods. And a gifted, cocoa-soaked bottle today of all days is sure to go a long way - both on their shelf, and in their heart.

    We list some prime picks for your big, little gesture.

    The usual suspects

    Black Orchid by Tom Ford

    Price: 3,200 - 22,000+ (depending on size)

    Notes: Black Truffle, Bergamot, Black Orchid, Black Plum, Gourmand Noir accord, Patchouli

    Best for: Those who like spicy notes with dark nuances and an aura of charming moodiness.

    Black Orchid by Tom Ford (Photo: Scentira)
    Black Orchid by Tom Ford (Photo: Scentira)

    Prada Candy Night by Prada

    Price: 6,000+

    Notes: Iris, Bitter Orange, Neeroli, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Chocolate, Patchouli

    Best for: Those who like intimate, sensual scents with warm and powdery undertones.

    Prada Candy Night by Prada (Photo: Franklin Pharma)
    Prada Candy Night by Prada (Photo: Franklin Pharma)

    Bad Boy Eau De Toilette by Carolina Herrera

    Price: 5,100 - 7,157 (depending on size)

    Notes: Grapefruit & White Pepper, Vetiver & Clary Sage, Tonka Bean & Cocoa

    Best for: Those who like duality in their bottles - think strong but relaxed, magnetic but mysterious.

    Bad Boy Eau De Toilette by Carolina Herrera (Photo: Sundora)
    Bad Boy Eau De Toilette by Carolina Herrera (Photo: Sundora)

    Trésor La Nuit Le Parfum by Lancome

    Price: 1,850 - 10,000+ (depending on size)

    Notes: Black Currant, Rose Absolute, Cacao, Patchouli

    Best for: Those who prefer simpler but supremely defining scent cocktails.

    Nicher by the hour

    Noir Aphrodisiaque by By Kilian

    Price: 25,000+

    Notes: Bergamot, Cinnamon, Cocoa (dark chocolate), Jasmine, Cypriol, Patchouli, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Tolu Balm

    Best for: Those who can't stop dreaming about Parisian evenings and dessert with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

    Noir Aphrodisiaque by By Kilian (Photo: Perfume Dubai)
    Noir Aphrodisiaque by By Kilian (Photo: Perfume Dubai)

    Fève Gourmande by Guerlain

    Price: 40,376 - 58,000+ (depending on size)

    Notes: Cocoa/chocolate accord with gourmand depth, Rum and Spices, Rose, Patchouli, Woods, Smoky Tea

    Best for: Those who prefer to smell like gourmet dessert; also for those who like their chocolate served with a side of liquor.

    Fève Gourmande by Guerlain (Photo: Guerlain)
    Fève Gourmande by Guerlain (Photo: Guerlain)

    Lola at Coat Check by Discothèque

    Price: 15,000+

    Notes: Pink Pepper, Cardamom, Grapefruit, White Chocolate, Jasmine, Lily, Orris, Caramel, Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Amber, Vetiver

    Best for: Those who thrive in a rollercoaster of a love story.

    Lola at Coat Check by Discothèque (Photo: Discothèque)
    Lola at Coat Check by Discothèque (Photo: Discothèque)

    Which of these are your senses leaning into the most?

    • Aalokitaa Basu
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aalokitaa Basu

      Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More

