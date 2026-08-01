Designer Giorgio Armani’s life heads to TV

The life and legacy of legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani are set to be adapted into a high-end television series by Italy’s Lux Vide, a Fremantle company, in collaboration with the Giorgio Armani fashion house.

According to a Fremantle statement, the series aims to offer “an unparalleled insight into the world and legacy of one of fashion’s most influential figures”

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The untitled biographical drama will be directed by Turkish-born, Italy-based filmmaker Ferzan Özpetek, who shared a long-standing friendship with Armani. The project was announced days after plans for a separate feature film on the designer’s life also emerged.

The fashion house will grant the production exclusive access to Giorgio Armani’s archives, iconic creations and landmark locations, allowing the series to chronicle the designer’s journey from founding his label in 1975 to building one of the world’s most influential luxury brands.

According to a Fremantle statement, the series aims to offer “an unparalleled insight into the world and legacy of one of fashion’s most influential figures”. A release date, cast and streaming platform are yet to be announced, according to Variety, which first reported this news.

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{{^usCountry}} (Written by Dhanvie Sharma) {{/usCountry}}

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