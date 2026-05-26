Diving chess explained: Inside the 2026 World Championship in Poland

At the diving chess championships, competitors must dive to the bottom of a swimming pool to make their moves on weighted magnetic boards that help stop the pieces from floating away underwater.

Chess met endurance sport in an unusual way at the 2026 World Diving Chess Championships in Tarnowo Podgórne, where players traded timers for breath control. Hosted in Poland, the event showcased one of the world’s most unique hybrid sports, combining sharp calculation with physical stamina.

As the name suggests, players put on swimsuits and goggles and swim to the pool floor for the game. However, there’s a crucial twist - every move has to be completed in a single breath before the player resurfaces. In effect, breath control replaces the traditional chess clock, turning each match into a test of both strategy and endurance.

The latest edition drew 62 chess wizards from across the globe, all battling not just opponents but also underwater pressure and oxygen deprivation.

Lithuanian grandmaster Paulius Pultinevicius emerged as the men’s champion after a strong comeback run, while Poland’s Anna Andrzejewska claimed the women’s title to loud cheers from the home crowd. India’s Harshit Raja secured a bronze medal.