Dr Anupam Sibal marks a decade of his book

On Tuesday evening, the Capital gathered to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Dr Anupam Sibal’s book Is Your Child Ready to Face the World? Neema Bangash, Vanita Uppal, Sonia Singh, Anupma Sibal, Charu Singh and Natasha Gambhir (Raajesh Kashyap)

What began as a milestone celebration soon turned into a candid conversation about the realities of parenting in today’s world. The panel included Vanita Uppal, Neema Bangash, Charu Singh, Anupam Sibal, Natasha Gambhir, with Sonia Singh moderating the discussion.

Highlighting the universal truth, Dr Sibal opened the discussion with: ‘You could be the head coach of the Indian cricket team or the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, but when you come home, you are just a parent.’ Stress, he noted, is an inseparable part of parenting. His solution was simple yet profound: a daily fifteen-minute two-way conversation led by the child. However, he also highlighted the challenges parents face in communicating with today’s children. Emphasising the importance of leading by example, he reminded parents that ‘children do not see what you teach them. They become what you are.’

Looking back, he recalled a deeply emotional moment when he saw a teenage girl speak harshly to her father, who later broke down in front of him. He explained how it inspired him to write the book. ‘Our kids need help, but parents, today, need more help,’ he added.

His book lays out 18 core values and clear dos and don’ts for parents.