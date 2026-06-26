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    Drake is throwing an apology party after Janice STFU outcry

    In the track, Drake drops a voice sample telling a "Janice" to shut up. The line quickly went viral, sparking endless memes, jokes etc

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 2:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Canadian superstar Drake, aka ChampagnePapi, is throwing exclusive "apology parties" across major cities, including Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.

    The rapper took to his Instagram Stories, showing a bin full of invitations (Photo: Instagram)
    The rapper took to his Instagram Stories, showing a bin full of invitations (Photo: Instagram)

    However, only women legally named Janice are allowed to enter, and they must show a valid government ID at the door.

    The rapper took to his Instagram Stories, showing a bin full of invitations.

    So why is this happening?

    It all stems from his latest chart-topping song, "Janice STFU" (from his recent ICEMAN album trilogy), which dropped on May 15.

    In the track, Drake drops a voice sample telling a "Janice" to shut up. The line quickly went viral, sparking endless memes, jokes, and complaints from real-life Janices who felt targeted.

    The song isn't just a viral trend — it actually made music history. By debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, it became Drake's 14th number-one single, officially breaking Michael Jackson's long-standing record for the most No. 1 hits by a male solo artist.

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