Drake is throwing an apology party after Janice STFU outcry

Canadian superstar Drake, aka ChampagnePapi, is throwing exclusive "apology parties" across major cities, including Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories, showing a bin full of invitations (Photo: Instagram)

However, only women legally named Janice are allowed to enter, and they must show a valid government ID at the door.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories, showing a bin full of invitations.

So why is this happening? It all stems from his latest chart-topping song, "Janice STFU" (from his recent ICEMAN album trilogy), which dropped on May 15.

In the track, Drake drops a voice sample telling a "Janice" to shut up. The line quickly went viral, sparking endless memes, jokes, and complaints from real-life Janices who felt targeted.

The song isn't just a viral trend — it actually made music history. By debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, it became Drake's 14th number-one single, officially breaking Michael Jackson's long-standing record for the most No. 1 hits by a male solo artist.