EDM icon Tiesto to perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata in Jan 2026: ‘Beyond thrilled to return to India!’

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The country is one of my favourite places to perform and the energy and passion of the fans is just incredible. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata– get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable!" he said in a statement.

Global EDM heavyweight Tiësto is gearing up to headline a spectacular three-city tour in India — with stops in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Fresh off a year that saw him dominate major festival stages around the world, the Grammy-winning DJ once again turns his attention to India, where he’s built a deep and fond history with the fans, since his first ever performance almost 20 years ago in 2008. The 56-year-old musician will perform across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, shared his excitement on his return after almost 10 years.

The Dutch musician's first foray into India came back in 2008, when he performed at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad during his world tour for the album Elements of Life. Seven years later, in 2013, he returned to the country for a three-city stint — performing in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. At the time, he described the Indian audience as receptive and passionate, saying the country was “at its peak in terms of international music scene.” Over the years, Tiësto has often praised India’s unique vibe. In a 2015 statement ahead of his third Indian tour, he called the “vibe of the country … so infectious,” adding that the country’s dance-music wave and its enthusiastic fans made every visit an experience to look forward to.

With this upcoming 2026 tour, Tiësto returns after more than a decade since his last multi-city India visit, promising electrifying performances across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Fans can expect a blend of his classic trance roots and cutting-edge electronic house, delivered with the kind of production, visuals and energy that have defined his global sets.

For long-time fans and first-timers alike, this tour isn’t just another string of concerts — it’s a homecoming, a tribute to the Indian EDM scene’s evolution, and a chance to celebrate the deep, growing connection between one of the world’s greatest DJs and a passionate, ever-evolving fanbase.