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England's World Cup dream is over, but 'Jude' fever is only getting stronger

From a Jude Bellingham lookalike contest to a surge in Hey Jude streams, England fans are keeping the football star at the heart of World Cup fever.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 04:56 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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England's FIFA World Cup campaign may have come to an end, but the country's love affair with Jude Bellingham is showing no signs of slowing down. From a packed lookalike contest in London to a resurgence of The Beatles' Hey Jude on music streaming platforms, the midfielder continues to dominate fan culture long after England's exit, proving his influence extends well beyond the pitch.

Jude Bellingham mania continues after England's FIFA World Cup exit (REUTERS)
Jude Bellingham mania continues after England's FIFA World Cup exit (REUTERS)

The lookalike moment

On Tuesday, dozens of fans wearing England No. 10 shirts packed Boxpark in London’s Shoreditch for a Jude Bellingham lookalike contest. Marcus Legemah, a 24-year-old UCL Master’s student, won the grand prize. He took home a £1,966 (over 2.5 lakh) Deliveroo voucher in a nod to the year England last won the World Cup, and a Beatles box set. Ironically, he was handed the prize by a person dressed as Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, prompting fans online to joke that the event was a better place to meet people than dating apps.

The song revived as an anthem

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma and Diya Agrawal)

 
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