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Erling Haaland finally accepts Tom Holland's dinner invite

Commenting on a Reel of the interview, the chronically-online Haaland wrote: “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!”

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 03:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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What started as an awkward internet confession has turned into celebrity bromance. Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has officially accepted Tom Holland’s dinner invitation, after the Spider-Man actor revealed the full story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has officially accepted Tom Holland’s dinner invitation, after the Spider-Man actor revealed the full story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Photo: Instagram)
Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has officially accepted Tom Holland’s dinner invitation, after the Spider-Man actor revealed the full story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Photo: Instagram)

Commenting on a Reel of the interview, the chronically-online Haaland wrote: “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!”

The back story

This dates back to the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in June, when Tom Holland was watching Lewis Hamilton race, and spotted Haaland in a luxury hospitality suite across him. Deciding to “shoot his shot,” the actor sent Haaland an Instagram DM, inviting him out for a friendly dinner, but he never got a reply.

When Holland shared this story on Fallon’s show, he laughed it off, admitting, “This is exactly the kind of humbling experiences that actors need.”

 
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