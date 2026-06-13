Anushka Sharma’s tulsi kanthi mala sparks surge in searches, brand queries rise

At the IPL 2026 qualifier between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans earlier this month, it wasn’t just the cricket that got people talking. Actor Anushka Sharma’s tulsi kanthi mala quietly became the accessory everyone wanted to decode. In the days that followed, brands selling the sacred bead necklace reported a rise in searches, inquiries and sales, with many customers asking for the exact piece she wore.

Some shoppers are asking for the ‘same darker mala’, while others want to understand its spiritual significance.

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Demand rises

“We have seen a noticeable increase in interest in Tulsi Kanthi Malas over the past few weeks,” says Sanjay Dubey, founder of Vrindavan-based Tulsi Mala Store. He adds that many customers have been asking about the mala’s meaning, authenticity, and benefits after seeing the actor’s.

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{{^usCountry}} At Instagram store I Love Mayapur, founder Peter Panstingl noticed around a 10-15% increase in sales over the past few weeks. “While this is not a dramatic spike, it is a noticeable increase,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Instagram store I Love Mayapur, founder Peter Panstingl noticed around a 10-15% increase in sales over the past few weeks. “While this is not a dramatic spike, it is a noticeable increase,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many shoppers were looking for the exact necklace Anushka wore. “People simply wanted what they saw. Many came asking for the exact same mala Anushka was wearing, especially the darker one,” says Rohit Gupta of Pure Tulsi Mala, Vrindavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many shoppers were looking for the exact necklace Anushka wore. “People simply wanted what they saw. Many came asking for the exact same mala Anushka was wearing, especially the darker one,” says Rohit Gupta of Pure Tulsi Mala, Vrindavan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The curiosity translated into purchases for some consumers too. Priyanka Nagpal, a 29-year-old marketing professional from Delhi, says, “Seeing Anushka Sharma wear a tulsi mala made me look into it more seriously. This time, it pushed me to buy one online.” What it means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The curiosity translated into purchases for some consumers too. Priyanka Nagpal, a 29-year-old marketing professional from Delhi, says, “Seeing Anushka Sharma wear a tulsi mala made me look into it more seriously. This time, it pushed me to buy one online.” What it means {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traditionally, tulsi bead necklaces are associated with devotion to Lord Krishna and are worn as symbols of faith and discipline. Made from the woody stems of the sacred tulsi plant, they are hand-carved and strung by artisans. Prices typically range from ₹150 to ₹700. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traditionally, tulsi bead necklaces are associated with devotion to Lord Krishna and are worn as symbols of faith and discipline. Made from the woody stems of the sacred tulsi plant, they are hand-carved and strung by artisans. Prices typically range from ₹150 to ₹700. {{/usCountry}}

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Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli are followers of Vrindavan-based spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan. The actor is often seen wearing a two-round tulsi necklace.

“In Gaudiya Vaishnavism, one round and two round generally worn by those who have faith in Krishna consciousness and wish to identify themselves as devotees or followers of the Vaishnava tradition,” explains Tusht Gaur Das from Matchless Gifts, ISKCON Dwarka, Delhi.

He adds, “It signifies one’s desire to remain under the shelter and protection of Lord Krishna and Tulsi Maharani. However, three round Tulsi kanthi mala is traditionally worn by devotees who have formally accepted initiation (Harinaam Diksha) from a bona fide spiritual master. It represents a deeper commitment to following the spiritual practices and principles received from one’s guru.”

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