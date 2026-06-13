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Anushka Sharma’s tulsi kanthi mala sparks surge in searches, brand queries rise

Actor Anushka Sharma’s IPL appearance has put the tulsi kanthi mala in the spotlight. 

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 03:23 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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At the IPL 2026 qualifier between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans earlier this month, it wasn’t just the cricket that got people talking. Actor Anushka Sharma’s tulsi kanthi mala quietly became the accessory everyone wanted to decode. In the days that followed, brands selling the sacred bead necklace reported a rise in searches, inquiries and sales, with many customers asking for the exact piece she wore.

Some shoppers are asking for the ‘same darker mala’, while others want to understand its spiritual significance.

Demand rises

“We have seen a noticeable increase in interest in Tulsi Kanthi Malas over the past few weeks,” says Sanjay Dubey, founder of Vrindavan-based Tulsi Mala Store. He adds that many customers have been asking about the mala’s meaning, authenticity, and benefits after seeing the actor’s.

Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli are followers of Vrindavan-based spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan. The actor is often seen wearing a two-round tulsi necklace.

“In Gaudiya Vaishnavism, one round and two round generally worn by those who have faith in Krishna consciousness and wish to identify themselves as devotees or followers of the Vaishnava tradition,” explains Tusht Gaur Das from Matchless Gifts, ISKCON Dwarka, Delhi.

He adds, “It signifies one’s desire to remain under the shelter and protection of Lord Krishna and Tulsi Maharani. However, three round Tulsi kanthi mala is traditionally worn by devotees who have formally accepted initiation (Harinaam Diksha) from a bona fide spiritual master. It represents a deeper commitment to following the spiritual practices and principles received from one’s guru.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Anushka Sharma’s tulsi kanthi mala sparks surge in searches, brand queries rise
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Anushka Sharma’s tulsi kanthi mala sparks surge in searches, brand queries rise
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