Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi was casually walking out of the Delhi Airport on Tuesday, where his wife Dr Nidhi stood waiting to greet him. Just then his phone started buzzing with non-stop messages and calls. Initially it left him confused, but soon he found out that these were all congratulations pouring in for his name has been announced among this year’s recipients of the prestigious Arjuna Award.

GM Vidit Gujrathi has won titles such as the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss, 2020 Online Chess Olympiad, and 2024 Chess Olympiad.

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“I had no clue why people were congratulating me. Then I got a call from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and figured out that I was announced as Arjuna awardee this year,” says 31-year-old who rushed to meet his smiling better half. “My wife was right there so she was the first one I told, and we were both very pleasantly surprised. But the most special feeling for me was to hear the happiness in her voice and my family’s voice when I rang them up to share the news with them.”

After having won titles such as the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss, captaining India to gold glory at the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad, and standing victorious at the 2024 Chess Olympiad, the Nashik (Maharashtra)-born doesn’t shy away from admitting when asked about the recognition coming in later than expected. “Yes, there were times in the past when I felt I deserved such a recognition earlier. There were many significant moments in my career that would have justified me receiving this honour earlier. Especially, when I was in my prime between 2022 and 2024 and winning gold medals across the world and was at the peak of the world rankings. At that time, I felt disappointed that I was not considered. It was bothering me then but was not in my control so I had to detach myself (from the thought) for my own mental peace. But today, I feel glad that it has finally happened.”

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{{^usCountry}} The reason he feels happy to have received the award is also because of the impact he feels it will have on the sport of chess. “190 countries play chess. So such an honour gives one credibility. But for the sport, it’s a huge thing for us because many youngsters might be watching (when I go upstage to receive the award). They’ll see how chess players are being celebrated, chess is being celebrated, and getting acknowledged by the society. When they see that it’s getting looked at with great respect, they would want to say, ‘I also want to be associated with this, I also want this.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reason he feels happy to have received the award is also because of the impact he feels it will have on the sport of chess. “190 countries play chess. So such an honour gives one credibility. But for the sport, it’s a huge thing for us because many youngsters might be watching (when I go upstage to receive the award). They’ll see how chess players are being celebrated, chess is being celebrated, and getting acknowledged by the society. When they see that it’s getting looked at with great respect, they would want to say, ‘I also want to be associated with this, I also want this.’” {{/usCountry}}

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He is right in feeling so since quite a few youngsters look up to him as an inspiration. He adds: “I would like say to those young to take my advice, or anyone’s advice, with a pinch of salt because only you know the entire context of your life. Just give everything you have to anything you do because the peace that comes from knowing you have done that is very undervalued.”