F1 legend Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden 13 years after skiing accident

While he is still unable to walk and continues to require round-the-clock medical supervision, sources indicate that the former German racer is no longer confined to bed and can be wheeled around by nurses and physiotherapists. He is understood to move between the family’s primary residence in Gland, Switzerland, and their estate in Majorca (Spain), depending on medical needs.

According to report in Daily Mail, the seven-time Formula One world champion is now able to sit up and be moved in a wheelchair, marking a significant shift in his physical condition following years of intensive medical care and rehabilitation. The 57-year-old has remained out of the public eye since sustaining a traumatic brain injury during a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

Former F1 racing driver Michael Schumacher is reportedly no longer bedridden, 13 years after the skiing accident that changed his life.

Reports have also pushed back against long-standing speculation surrounding his neurological state. Michael is not believed to be suffering from Locked-in Syndrome, a condition in which a patient is fully conscious but unable to move or communicate. A source close to the family noted that while it remains unclear how much of his surroundings Schumacher fully comprehends, there is a sense that he understands some, though not all, of what is happening around him.

Details about Michael’s health have been closely guarded by his family for more than a decade, with updates emerging only sporadically. His care is said to involve a highly specialised medical team, with costs reportedly running into tens of thousands of pounds each week.

The former Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s Majorca property—nestled in the Sierra de Tramontana mountains—is heavily secured and largely shielded from public view, functioning primarily as a retreat. His main residence remains the family’s Swiss home. Recent rumours suggesting Michael attended his daughter Gina’s wedding have been dismissed as inaccurate.

Since his accident, Michael has not made any public appearances, and his family has continued to prioritise privacy as he lives with the long-term effects of one of the most serious injuries ever suffered by a Formula One icon.