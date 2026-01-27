Michael Schumacher shows first signs of progress 12 years after accident: F1 legend ‘no longer bed-bound’

Twelve years after his horror ski accident, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has shown rare signs of progress, with a Fox Sports report revealing that he is “no longer bed-bound.” Schumacher has remained out of the public eye since suffering a serious head injury while skiing in the French Alps in 2013, leaving little known about his current condition.

According to the report, Schumacher can now sit up in a wheelchair, meaning the seven-time world champion can be wheeled around his residences in Majorca and near Lake Geneva. He continues to be cared for by his wife, Corinna, along with a dedicated team of medical professionals.

Given the lack of information surrounding his health over the years, there had been speculation that Schumacher could only communicate by blinking. However, the latest report suggests otherwise. A source said: “He understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them.”

Two years ago, rumours had surfaced that Schumacher might make an appearance at his daughter Gina-Maria’s wedding, but those reports proved untrue.

Earlier this month, Gina-Maria shared a family photograph on Schumacher’s birthday. The image, taken before the accident, carried the caption: “The best forever. Happy birthday papa.”

The latest update comes shortly after a sombre comment from Richard Hopkins, a close acquaintance of Schumacher from his racing days. The former Red Bull head of operations said fans would “never see Schumacher again.”

“I haven’t heard anything recently. I understand he has a Finnish doctor, a personal doctor,” Hopkins told SPORTbible. “I don’t think we’ll see Michael again. I’m slightly uncomfortable talking about his condition because of how secretive — for the right reasons — the family wants to keep it. I can have an opinion, but I’m not in that inner circle. I’m not Jean Todt, Ross Brawn or Gerhard Berger, who visit Michael. I’m a long way from that.”