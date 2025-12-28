Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fast beauty isn’t selling out — because they’re sellouts

    The fast fashion year-end sales may be on fire. Their makeup lines though? Not so much

    Published on: Dec 28, 2025 11:49 AM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    H&M launching their beauty line in India to a severely lukewarm reaction would have millennial jaws hitting the floor had the pastel products made their way to the glocal hub a decade back. But the formula that had American retail giants like GAP Inc. and Victoria’s Secret become global cultural zeitgeists in the 90s, sadly — and for obvious reasons — does not apply to the current crop of 20-something spenders.

    Fast beauty isn’t selling out — because they’re sellouts (Photo: Bold Outline)
    Fast beauty isn’t selling out — because they’re sellouts (Photo: Bold Outline)

    Brand building back in the day relied rather heavily on faces, places and rule-of-thumb trends that managed to hold attention for months on end if not years; the Victoria’s Secret angels X Juicy Couture crossover is a great example, iconic in real time and in memory. Now for better or for worse, Gen Z just isn’t that impressionable.

    Haters (and there are many) may call it the attention span of a goldfish but making a trend float today let alone fly, rests on several undefined variables beyond just catching the algorithm, one of them being the ever-illusive ‘vibe’. If it doesn’t give, it just doesn’t give. Period.

    Trends are cyclical but the generation’s ‘aura’ — which their signature scent and lip mix are honestly, tenets of — isn’t. And it’s not just the beauty bit. Brands like H&M and Zara have also been taking the hit on the sartorial front with thrifting and vintage sourcing having become all the rage.

    Curating and updating your personal vibe as a young adult today is a full time job and a deeply unique experience. That being said, the one thing common here is the aspirational energy, ever-present, though without being obvious. So yes, an H&M or a Zara satin lippie may be half the price with twice the colour payoff than a Kylie Cosmetics original, but the latter’s still the one that’s going to be sold out, even if possessed on EMI payments.

    The bottom line - dupe-core drugstore beauty just isn’t it, even for the broke bunch.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/Fast Beauty Isn’t Selling Out — Because They’re Sellouts
    News/Htcity/Leisure/Fast Beauty Isn’t Selling Out — Because They’re Sellouts
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes