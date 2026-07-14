FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet the most-followed footballers from the final four

Argentina

The top players in their respective teams, these footballers are also a rage online. (photos: AP, AFP, Reuters, x and instagram)

Most viral moment: Captain Lionel Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria, especially a feint-and-finish that had fans joking he knew the defender’s next move.

Lionel Messi: 512M

Lionel Messi.

Julián Álvarez: 20.8M

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Julián Álvarez.

Emiliano Martínez: 16M

Emiliano Martínez

British-Argentine actor Anya Taylor-Joy.

France

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{{^usCountry}} Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal. Kylian Mbappé: 134M {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal. Kylian Mbappé: 134M {{/usCountry}}

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Most viral moment: After telling English actor James Corden he would revive his childhood flute-playing celebration if he scored at the World Cup, Mbappé did exactly that against Senegal.

Kylian Mbappé

Ousmane Dembélé: 22M

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Ousmane Dembélé

Michael Olise: 9.6M

Michael Olise

Famous fan: Shakira was spotted in the stands with her children during the tournament.

Spain

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Most viral moment: After Saudi fans chanted “Where is Yamal?”, the teenage star scored against them and answered with a two-word Instagram post: “I’m here.”

Lamine Yamal.

Pedri: 23M

Pedri.

Famous fan: Ines de Ramon backed Spain from the stands alongside boyfriend Brad Pitt.

Nicolas Williams: 5.5M

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Nicolas Williams.

England

Most viral moment: A stadium-wide rendition of Hey Jude after Jude Bellingham’s winner, with David Beckham and son Romeo joining in.

Jude Bellingham: 47M

Jude Bellingham.

Marcus Rashford: 22.3M

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Marcus Rashford

Harry Kane: 19.4M

Harry Kane

Famous fans: Former captain David Beckham and family!

**All follower counts are from Instagram and are subject to change

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