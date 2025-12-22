A no-nonsense 2026 guide for finding love, based on your Venus sign

Not to assess logic and rationale to your 2025 report of heartbreaks and almosts, but there could be a defining reason why it's not worked out for you yet (even with the wrong ones). Whether you're looking to bag a ring on your finger Raye-style or simply have fun and not die of emotional whiplash in the aftermath, there's always more to romance than just vibes. Your no-nonsense 2026 guide to finding love, based on your rising sign (Photo: Medium)

And it's literally your Venus placement, asserts astrologer Amelie, who goes by the handle @ameliesadvicee.

Aries Momentum is key for Aries, as is agency. It's what's most natural to them. Think walking on the treadmill while visualising your ideal relationship, sending that text, asking people out first. It's very go-go-go energy, something they're absolutely comfortable with.

Taurus Things get very literal for Taurus Venus. The advice is to set up a sensory experience where your dream partner is coming over. Light the candles, pull out the good wine, put on something good, and cook your favourite meal. They are to do this at least once a week during Venus hour. And the rest will be history.

Gemini For Gemini Venus, the power is in their voice. And being non-vocal about what they want? A literal crime. Think texting your friends like you're already in your dream relationship, talking to strangers about this amazing partner you know you're going to find. It's about using their voice — literally!

Cancer Cancers needn't look further than the moon cycles when it comes to ritual manifestation. That being said, true love is only going to come in for Cancer Venus when they allow themselves to feel emotionally safe. A regulated, comforted emotional field coupled with some moon magic, and voila, they may be getting married as soon as the next year!

Leo Leos love being celebrated, period. And in love, they expect the grand gestures and sweeping romance like it's their birth right. The most potent manifestation method then, would be to orchestrate these grand gestures for themselves as a means to call in their soulmate.

Virgo Virgos suffer from a very real reality — that they can in fact, do everything themselves and nobody can do it better than them. For Virgo Venus placements then, there's no option but to keep tangibly leveling up. A new class, a new hobby, a new certification. And the process is what will throw up their plus-one, right in front of them.

Libra For a sign denoted by the scales, Libras (in every placement ever) really do struggle to strike a balance between losing themselves in love and leaving others squashed like a fly. For them, the key is to treat themselves like they are their partner, complete with the fireworks (and hopefully none of the waterworks).

Scorpio Scorpios may be a pro at sweeping things under the rug but the only thing that works for them when it comes to manifestation, is intensity. And cord cutting is the primary advice here. It could be a measly week-long situationship or the biggest heartbreak of their life — either way, pushing it out of their system (and truly, not just the happy high that comes after a well-done elaborate ritual) is all it will take to call in the next, RIGHT one.

Sagittarius Sagittarians are very dynamic by nature. So being holed up in their room, lighting candles and journaling about their ideal partner, appears as very stagnant effort for those with their Venus in this sign. So the advice here is to step out, and in to themselves, and keep that intention of finding the one buzzing at the front of their brains.

Capricorn Manifestation is dreamy and fun and super girl-coded. But not for a Capricorn Venus. For them, it needs to feel like a plan so that it clicks with their subconscious mind. Their body, time and energy need to be treated like high-value investments. So no situationships and no romanticising potential. People will meet them where they are, and if they accept any less, it's the biggest block they could create for themselves in calling in their soulmate.

Aquarius Detachment. That's the big secret. And the second big one? Authenticity. Wear that weird colour, get those bottleneck bangs, blast that random song on full as you wait in traffic, and while you're at it, literally switch your brain off from caring about the outcome. The second, Aquarius Venus hits that sweet spot of 'I don't care' and 'I am the prize', watch your Prince(ss?) Charming galloping in. And maybe even on a literal white horse!

Pisces Pisces are great at dreaming poetic things to life but one thing (and especially the case with Pisces Venus placements) that happens to be missing is their sense of being grounded in reality. And so what happens, is that they end up attracting illusions in. Because clarity is the need of the hour for Pisces Venus, a dream relationship guided meditation before bed, could work wonders, coupled with self-grounding rituals.

Ready to bag everyone you set your sights on in 2026?