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Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai breaks 107-year losing streak at the PGA Championship

On May 17, Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai lifted the Wanamaker Trophy with an old-school approach that stood out

Updated on: May 19, 2026 11:30 am IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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On Sunday, May 17, Aaron Rai became the first Indian-origin Englishman since 1919 to win the PGA Championship, ending a 107-year wait for England at one of golf’s biggest Majors. But while the historic victory dominated headlines, Rai’s appearance on the course also caught attention. He wears gloves on both hands, keeps iron covers on his clubs, something many golfers consider uncool, and still uses a seven-year-old driver released back in 2019. Behind those unusual habits, however, is a deeply personal story shaped by family sacrifice and routine.

Method to the madness

Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai lifted the Wanamaker Trophy alongside wife Gaurika Bishnoi

Perhaps the most talked-about part of Rai’s bag is his use of iron covers. Growing up in Wolverhampton, the golfer's father, Amrik Singh, worked hard to support his golfing dream; they are tied to childhood memories and his father’s sacrifices.

“It started from the age of 4 years old, when my dad used to pay for my equipment,” Rai explains in old videos online. “It wasn’t money that we really had, to be honest, but he’d always buy me the best clubs. When we used to go out and practice, he used to clean every single groove afterwards with a pin and baby oil. To protect the golf clubs, he thought it would be good to put iron covers on them.” Rai says the habit simply stayed with him. “I’ve pretty much had iron covers on all my sets ever since, just to kind of appreciate the value of what I have.”

Born on May 3, 1995, Rai’s background reflects a mix of cultures. His father is the son of Indian immigrants, while his mother, Dalvir Shukla, moved to England from Kenya. Rai also chose an unconventional path into professional golf, turning pro at just 17 instead of going through the American college system. Rai is married to Indian golfer Gaurika Bishnoi, who competes on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai breaks 107-year losing streak at the PGA Championship
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai breaks 107-year losing streak at the PGA Championship
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