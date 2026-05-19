Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai breaks 107-year losing streak at the PGA Championship

On Sunday, May 17, Aaron Rai became the first Indian-origin Englishman since 1919 to win the PGA Championship, ending a 107-year wait for England at one of golf’s biggest Majors. But while the historic victory dominated headlines, Rai’s appearance on the course also caught attention. He wears gloves on both hands, keeps iron covers on his clubs, something many golfers consider uncool, and still uses a seven-year-old driver released back in 2019. Behind those unusual habits, however, is a deeply personal story shaped by family sacrifice and routine.

Method to the madness

Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai lifted the Wanamaker Trophy alongside wife Gaurika Bishnoi

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Perhaps the most talked-about part of Rai’s bag is his use of iron covers. Growing up in Wolverhampton, the golfer's father, Amrik Singh, worked hard to support his golfing dream; they are tied to childhood memories and his father’s sacrifices.

“It started from the age of 4 years old, when my dad used to pay for my equipment,” Rai explains in old videos online. “It wasn’t money that we really had, to be honest, but he’d always buy me the best clubs. When we used to go out and practice, he used to clean every single groove afterwards with a pin and baby oil. To protect the golf clubs, he thought it would be good to put iron covers on them.” Rai says the habit simply stayed with him. “I’ve pretty much had iron covers on all my sets ever since, just to kind of appreciate the value of what I have.”

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{{^usCountry}} The emotional attachment to his equipment extends to his driver as well. While most professionals constantly switch to newer technology, Rai won with a TaylorMade M6 driver released back in 2019. In a sport where even two-year-old equipment is often considered outdated, Rai’s loyalty to older gear stood out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emotional attachment to his equipment extends to his driver as well. While most professionals constantly switch to newer technology, Rai won with a TaylorMade M6 driver released back in 2019. In a sport where even two-year-old equipment is often considered outdated, Rai’s loyalty to older gear stood out. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Then there are the two gloves, another signature part of Rai’s image. The habit began during cold English winters when he practised with his father as a child. “I was very young, my dad and I used to be on the golf course in the winter, come rain or shine, and my hands used to get pretty cold,” Rai said. “So I started to wear two gloves in order to keep my hands warm in the winter months.” When summer arrived, he tried switching back to one glove but struggled with grip. “I’d just gotten used to wearing both gloves during that winter, and we’ve just stuck with it ever since,” he added. A little bit of background {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then there are the two gloves, another signature part of Rai’s image. The habit began during cold English winters when he practised with his father as a child. “I was very young, my dad and I used to be on the golf course in the winter, come rain or shine, and my hands used to get pretty cold,” Rai said. “So I started to wear two gloves in order to keep my hands warm in the winter months.” When summer arrived, he tried switching back to one glove but struggled with grip. “I’d just gotten used to wearing both gloves during that winter, and we’ve just stuck with it ever since,” he added. A little bit of background {{/usCountry}}

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Born on May 3, 1995, Rai’s background reflects a mix of cultures. His father is the son of Indian immigrants, while his mother, Dalvir Shukla, moved to England from Kenya. Rai also chose an unconventional path into professional golf, turning pro at just 17 instead of going through the American college system. Rai is married to Indian golfer Gaurika Bishnoi, who competes on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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