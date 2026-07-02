Meet Leisha Patidar, viral FIFA reel girl whose got football fans grooving

Mumbai based digital content creator Leisha Patidar has been making social media content since 2020 but little did she know that the FIFA 2026 series is going to take her to new heights. Started on June 9, Leisha’s followers increased by 2,70,000 in almost 15 days. The series which is a blend of make up transformation and names of all international football stars mixed with an interesting song reached out thousands of social media users. She realized that she has hit bullseye when it brought comments from football fans from across the globe.

Leisha Patildar's series on FIFA 2026 has gone viral on social media.

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“Honestly, I didn’t expect it to become this big. I thought people would enjoy it, but after the first few videos, I started seeing comments from football fans across different countries. That’s when I realised this wasn’t just reaching my usual audience anymore it was reaching a global community. Seeing people wait for the next country and tag their friends made me realise the series share with friends and family kids coming and telling me about it had become something much bigger than I imagined,” she tells us.

Also Read| Belgium stage a remarkable comeback to knock out Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The idea came to Leisha when she attended Indian Premier League final match in Ahmedabad earlier this year where she heard Royal Challengers Bengaluru anthem and thought she can work around it to make something creative during FIFA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idea came to Leisha when she attended Indian Premier League final match in Ahmedabad earlier this year where she heard Royal Challengers Bengaluru anthem and thought she can work around it to make something creative during FIFA. {{/usCountry}}

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The 24-year-old, whose Instagram following currently stands at 1.1M, spends a little less than 12 hours to prepare one reel. She says, “It takes 6 to 10 hours depending on the look. From researching the team’s identity and designing the makeup to shooting, editing, and making sure every little detail represents the country properly, it’s a long process but one I genuinely enjoy.”

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Recently, even though India is not playing for FIFA, followers flooded Leisha’s inbox requesting a video on Indian football team. Interestingly, the reel crossed 1 million views in no time.

Talking about it, Leisha says, “ That was probably one of the most requested videos throughout the series. My comments and DMs were full of people asking me to do India, and I always knew I wanted to. It felt like the perfect way to celebrate our own football community and show that Indian fans are just as passionate.”

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She did get a chance to get out of the camera and see a FIFA match in real too when she attended Portugal vs Colombia match on June 27 in Miami, US.

“I’ve been watching football since I was a kid. I’ve always loved the passion, the emotions, all because of my brothers being the only girl child in family and how football brings people from different parts of the world together. Getting to watch Portugal play live and finally seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in person was honestly a dream come true for me .also can’t wait to see Messi live too,” Leisha concludes.