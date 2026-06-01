On Marilyn Monroe’s 100th, fans recreate her iconic style in record numbers

A sea of platinum blonde wigs and billowing white dresses took over downtown Palm Springs this weekend, as fans gathered to celebrate what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday on June 1. Organised by Greater Palm Springs Pride, the event set out with an ambitious goal: to bring together 500 Monroe look-alikes. It ended up more than doubling that target. Fans gather in Palm Springs in signature white dresses and blonde curls to honour the Hollywood icon.

More than 1000 participants turned up, officially breaking the previous Guinness World Record of 254 impersonators set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020. Attendees recreated Monroe's signature style - from red lipstick to blonde curls.

For a $75 registration fee, participants received a curated costume kit that included the famous white halter dress inspired by The Seven Year Itch, along with a platinum-blonde wig, cat-eye sunglasses and a martini glass. To qualify for the record, each person had to be fully dressed in character.