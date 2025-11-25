Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana? Internet erupts as ‘cheating texts’ go viral online

Filmmaker–composer Palaash Muchhal and the Indian women's cricket team's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were all set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, in Sangli, Maharastra. But just as the celebrations were about to begin, the wedding came to a sudden halt after the families said they were dealing with health-related emergencies. Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana; the alleged 'cheating' screenshots

Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital after showing symptoms of a heart attack. A day later, fiancé Palaash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli following reports of a sudden health issue.

However, soon after the wedding was paused, something else caught the internet’s attention — Smriti quietly deleted all her Instagram posts related to the wedding, including her engagement announcement and proposal video. The timing immediately led to speculation online.

Reddit screenshots spark a different conversation Amid the uncertainty, a new layer has been added to the situation. An Instagram user named Mary D’Costa shared screenshots on Reddit, of what she claims are her chats with Palaash. The account — along with the display picture — has since been deactivated, but the screenshots continue circulating across platforms.

In the messages, which date back to May 2025, Palaash can be seen asking Mary to go for a swim. When she tries to figure out his relationship status or if he's in love, Palaash avoids the questions. Instead of giving a clear answer, he still tries to convince her to meet. Naturally, the screenshots quickly went viral and became the main topic of discussion around the postponed wedding.