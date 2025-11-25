Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana? Internet erupts as ‘cheating texts’ go viral online

Filmmaker–composer Palaash Muchhal and the Indian women's cricket team's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were all set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, in Sangli, Maharastra. But just as the celebrations were about to begin, the wedding came to a sudden halt after the families said they were dealing with health-related emergencies.
Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital after showing symptoms of a heart attack. A day later, fiancé Palaash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli following reports of a sudden health issue.
However, soon after the wedding was paused, something else caught the internet’s attention — Smriti quietly deleted all her Instagram posts related to the wedding, including her engagement announcement and proposal video. The timing immediately led to speculation online.
Reddit screenshots spark a different conversation
Amid the uncertainty, a new layer has been added to the situation. An Instagram user named Mary D’Costa shared screenshots on Reddit, of what she claims are her chats with Palaash. The account — along with the display picture — has since been deactivated, but the screenshots continue circulating across platforms.
In the messages, which date back to May 2025, Palaash can be seen asking Mary to go for a swim. When she tries to figure out his relationship status or if he's in love, Palaash avoids the questions. Instead of giving a clear answer, he still tries to convince her to meet. Naturally, the screenshots quickly went viral and became the main topic of discussion around the postponed wedding.
As expected, reactions online have been strong — and overwhelmingly in support of Smriti. “Felt the ick just reading through these. Damn, the shamelessness in people,” was one of the first comments on Reddit. Another comment said, “Brother clouded her eyes with grand gestures like getting her initials and jersey number tattooed on his damn arm so he can go cheat in peace without her ever doubting him 🫡.”
One more user wrote, “The way this man couldn’t even say yes and had to divert the topic when she asked him if he loves Smriti.” Another said, “Bruhhhh! Loyalty, where????😵💫 Smriti should just thank her stars for dodging a lying as cheater!🙏” One more comment read, “People act "so in love" on Instagram. Oh god,this is disgusting. I cannot. Love these days is nothing but a joke. These guys are js thirsty. Eww.” And finally, “I’m not saying coz the marriage has been called off , but I found this guy’s behaviour super cringe and ott. I was lowkey sad for her , for some unknown reasons. But damn this guy turned out to be an asshole. Big ups to Smriti for dodging this bullet . I hope her father gets better.”
The sentiment is clear: most believe that Smriti may have avoided a much bigger problem.
Where things stand now
Smriti had already removed her proposal video, along with the engagement announcement, from her socials yesterday. Both clips had gone viral. Palaash still has all his posts up with Smrit on his account.
So far, the only official statement about the wedding being postponed has come from Palaash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, who posted on Instagram: “Due to Smriti's dad health Smriti and Palaash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time.” Neither Smriti nor Palaash have made an official statement.
As for the wedding, Smriti and Palaash were originally set to tie the knot on November 23, with several members of the Indian women’s cricket team already in Sangli for the pre-wedding festivities. But with the sudden health emergencies — and now the viral screenshots — the celebration has been paused indefinitely.