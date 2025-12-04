Palak Muchhal breaks silence on brother Palaash and Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding: ‘We would like to believe…’

In what was supposed to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were all set to tie the knot in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. The lead-up to the big day had already become a social media spectacle until things took an unexpected turn.

A sudden turn of events Just as the excitement reached its peak, things took an unexpected turn. On the morning of November 23, reports surfaced that Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, had been hospitalised following a heart issue. Within hours, came another shocker — Palaash himself had reportedly been admitted due to viral symptoms and acidity complications.

Shortly after, Palaash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, issued a brief confirmation that the wedding had been postponed, stressing that health and family well-being came first. Fortunately, both Smriti’s father and Palaash were discharged soon after, giving fans a sigh of relief — though the silence that followed from both camps only deepened the speculation online.

Palak speaks for the first time Now, in what marks the first official comment from the Muchhal family since the incident, Palak Muchhal has spoken to Filmfare about how the families have been coping with the aftermath and the intense public scrutiny. When asked how difficult it was for her and Palaash to stay focused amid the noise, Palak responded with calm but evident emotion:

“I think the families have been through a very, very tough time and like you just said… I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong… yeah.”

Her words offered a glimpse into how the Muchhal family has chosen silence and optimism over engagement with speculation.

The couple's first joint gesture together Earlier, both Smriti and Palaash had made subtle changes to their Instagram bios around the same time. Both added only one symbol — the nazar emoji. There was no statement, no denial, and no confirmation — just a quiet, symbolic gesture often used to ward off negativity.

Despite the flood of online rumours and unverified chatter, the only confirmed information remains that the wedding was postponed due to medical emergencies. No representative from either family has commented on the viral claims, and both Smriti and Palaash continue to maintain their silence.