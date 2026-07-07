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Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Rosalía cheer Spain to World Cup victory

Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Rosalía cheered Spain to a 3-0 win over Austria at the FIFA World Cup, turning the match into a star-studded affair.

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 09:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actor couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz enjoyed a sporty date night with Spanish singer Rosalía as the trio cheered Spain to a 3-0 victory over Austria during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Thursday.

(L-R) Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Rosalía
(L-R) Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Rosalía

The Oscar-winning couple kept their match-day style casual, with Cruz, 52, wearing a red Spain T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses, while Bardem, 57, opted for a green T-shirt, cap and sunglasses. The pair were seen chatting with Rosalía who was seen in a white t-shirt and red scarf on her head.

Later, Cruz also shared a selfie with Rosalia on her Instagram. She wrote, “Vamoooooos España!!!! Felicidades!!! @fifaworldcup.”

 
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