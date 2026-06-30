Pride Month Special: 10 new queer books from 2026 to add to your shelf

Queer India Now

The books reimagine LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

Part oral history, part social document, Dhamini Ratnam and Dhrubo Jyoti’s anthology brings together essays, personal testimonies and reflections from across India’s LGBTQIA+ community. Through the voices of lawyers, doctors, police officers, artists and everyday people, it explores identity, caste, discrimination, visibility and resilience while capturing what it means to live, work and love as a queer person in India today. Honest, deeply personal and quietly powerful, it’s one of the year’s most essential Pride Month reads.

Queen of Faces

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Petra Lord imagines a world where bodies can be bought, traded and transformed, but true identity remains the greatest battle of all. As Anabelle, trapped in a failing male body, is swept into a world of magic, rebellion and political intrigue, she fights to become her truest self. Beneath the fantasy lies a moving exploration of gender identity, self-determination and belonging.

The Long Con

Jenna Voris serves up a high-stakes heist with the irresistible chemistry of a slow-burn sapphic romance. Small-time con artist Chloe Bly is forced to team up with glamorous rival Harper Parisi for a daring mission at an ultra-exclusive island resort, where distrust slowly gives way to attraction. Packed with twists, humour and plenty of “be gay, do crime” energy, it’s a fast-paced caper with queer women firmly at its heart.

The Unruly Heart of Miss Darcy

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{{^usCountry}} Jane Austen’s world gets a tender queer reimagining as Erin Edwards shifts the spotlight to Georgiana Darcy, who quietly grapples with her attraction to women. When she falls for Kitty Bennet, Georgiana must choose between societal expectations and living truthfully. Rich in Regency romance and emotional depth, it offers a fresh take on a literary classic. Muñeca {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jane Austen’s world gets a tender queer reimagining as Erin Edwards shifts the spotlight to Georgiana Darcy, who quietly grapples with her attraction to women. When she falls for Kitty Bennet, Georgiana must choose between societal expectations and living truthfully. Rich in Regency romance and emotional depth, it offers a fresh take on a literary classic. Muñeca {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cynthia Gomez transports readers to 1968 Oakland, where young working-class witch Natalia Fuentes believes wealthy heiress Violeta Miramontes has fallen under a sinister curse. What begins as a mission to save Violeta soon blossoms into a haunting sapphic romance as the two women uncover dark secrets that bind them together. Blending Gothic horror, magical realism and historical fiction, this is an atmospheric tale of love, identity and resilience. Monster of a Land {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cynthia Gomez transports readers to 1968 Oakland, where young working-class witch Natalia Fuentes believes wealthy heiress Violeta Miramontes has fallen under a sinister curse. What begins as a mission to save Violeta soon blossoms into a haunting sapphic romance as the two women uncover dark secrets that bind them together. Blending Gothic horror, magical realism and historical fiction, this is an atmospheric tale of love, identity and resilience. Monster of a Land {{/usCountry}}

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Lauren Hough sets out on a cross-country road trip across the United States with her dog, Woody, reimagining John Steinbeck’s Travels with Charley through a contemporary queer lens. Along the way, she reflects on poverty, politics, identity and life on society’s margins with wit, honesty and sharp social commentary. Part memoir, part travelogue, it’s a deeply personal portrait of modern America and the resilience that comes with living authentically.

Missing in Soho

Drag queen, bar owner, and accidental sleuth Misty Divine returns as Holly Stars spins another cosy mystery packed with humour and heart. When a photographer disappears, Misty is pulled into a dangerous web of secrets while fighting to protect her beloved queer venue. A lively blend of suspense, drag culture and chosen family, it’s an entertaining celebration of community and resilience.

We Are Gathered Here Today

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Wedding weekends are rarely simple, and Bobby Finger uses one to craft a funny, heartfelt exploration of love and self-discovery. As newly engaged Finlay Hightower prepares to officiate his cousin’s wedding, he begins questioning everything he thought he knew about marriage, commitment and the future. Filled with eccentric guests, old friends and the warmth of chosen family, it’s an uplifting take on modern queer relationships.

Villa Coco

Andrew Sean Greer whisks readers to the Tuscan countryside, where a young archivist arrives at a crumbling estate to catalogue the treasures of the spirited 92-year-old Baronessa Coco. Amid eccentric locals, long-buried secrets and an unexpected romance, he discovers that love can arrive when least expected. Warm, witty and quietly moving, it’s a tender story about identity, second chances and embracing your truest self.

Shades of Onyx

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TJ Williams reimagines the myth of Medusa through the story of Onyx, her latest reincarnation, who has spent centuries haunted by loss and pursued by the gods. Determined to break free from Athena’s grip, she embarks on a perilous journey with researcher Blake Mihara, uncovering ancient secrets as an unexpected sapphic romance unfolds. Blending mythology, fantasy and romance, the novel offers a moving exploration of identity, belonging and self-acceptance while giving a timeless legend a distinctly queer twist.

Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma

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