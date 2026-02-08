Edit Profile
    Propose Day: Make them say yes like a movie scene

    On Propose Day today, take cues from your favourite movies and shows to skip the spectacle and get personal.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 1:36 AM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    Valentine’s Week is about gestures that feel intimate, intentional and true to your partner. So on Propose Day today, take cues from your favourite movies and shows to skip the spectacle and get personal.

    Make your proposal feel like a movie moment
    For old-school romantics

    Cinema reminds us that words, when chosen carefully, can be the grandest gesture.

    Still from Bridgerton
    Bridgerton brings handwritten letters and spoken confessions back into focus, especially through Colin and Penelope’s slow-burning romance. If your partner values expression, let language lead the proposal, write a letter, read it aloud, or memorise your words. Choose a quiet setting, slow down, and savour the moment. For lovers of old-school romance, your words will linger long after the proposal itself.

    For quiet romantics

    Some of the most romantic on-screen moments unfold while walking.

    Emily in Paris
    Emily in Paris depicts how love finds its way during strolls across bridges, cafés, and cobbled streets. Plan yours during a walk at a place your partner finds beautiful: a beach promenade, a scenic trail, or a travel destination. Walk, talk, and let the moment arrive naturally for a cinematic moment without trying too hard.

    For the foodies

    In Something’s Gotta Give, Jack Nicholson’s late-night pancake moment shows how intimacy can grow over something as simple as cooking together.

    Something’s Gotta Give
    Take inspiration, plan a proposal over a home-cooked dinner or at a favourite restaurant where your partner feels relaxed. Skip risky theatrics and present the ring with dessert, or the final course. When love arrives between shared bites, it feels far more meaningful.

    For filmi hearts

    Bollywood has long celebrated love that is loud, emotional and unapologetic.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
    From “Main tumhe zindagi bhar khush rakhunga” in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to “Tum mujhe achhe lagne lage ho” in Jab We Met, iconic lines have defined generations of romance. If your partner loves filmi flair, borrow a favourite dialogue or recreate a memorable moment. Take a cue from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for an ‘Aaja meri gaadi mein baith jaa’ moment and turn a car ride with music into a Bollywood-inspired larger-than-life moment.

    • Navya Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Navya Sharma

      Navya writes on fashion, art and culture for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

