Shawn Mendes confirms relationship with Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine as the two go grocery shopping in LA; see pics

The 27-year-old singer was photographed sharing warm, intimate moments with the the 30-year-old actor during a grocery shopping trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday and the photos of the same have now gone viral on social media. The two appeared at ease in each other’s company, dressed casually in jeans and sweaters as they leaned into one another and exchanged multiple hugs.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has seemingly confirmed his romance with Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine, stepping into the spotlight with a public display of affection that has effectively ended weeks of speculation around their relationship.

Rumours linking Shawn and Bruna first surfaced last month when the two were spotted vacationing together in Brazil. The sighting marked Shawn’ first publicly visible romance since reports in 2023 connected him to Big Brother UK alum Charlie Travers. Before that, his most well-known relationship was with fellow pop star Camila Cabello. The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in 2021, later briefly reconciling in 2023.

Since then, the Grammy-nominated singer has largely kept his dating life private, choosing not to publicly address speculation around his relationships. He did however, candidly address public scrutiny surrounding his personal life during a concert performance in November 2024.

Speaking about long-standing speculation around his sexuality, the singer told the audience: “The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15. There’s this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it so long. I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

Bruna, on the other hand, is a household name in Brazil. She began her acting career at just eight years old and gained widespread recognition through popular Brazilian television shows before transitioning into films. International audiences may recognise her from Blue Beetle (2023).

Her personal life has also drawn public attention in the past. Bruna was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. between 2013 and 2018 — a pairing that often made headlines across entertainment and sports media.

With their latest public appearance, both Shawn and Bruna appear unbothered by the attention — and increasingly comfortable letting their relationship unfold in plain sight.